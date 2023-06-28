Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo 'Excited' to 'Reminisce' as They Launch 'Bones' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)

It’s a good day to be a Bones fan.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo are launching Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo (A Bones Rewatch Podcast) on July 19.

The Wishbone Production podcast, executive produced by Allison Bresnick, which is slated to air weekly on Wednesdays, will feature behind-the-scenes secrets and insights as the actresses — who played Dr. Temperance Brennan and Daisy Wick — rewatch the Fox series, starting with the 2005 pilot episode.

“It very much is for the fans, but it's also for us to look back and reexamine what the show was for us and what it meant in our lives and other people's lives,” Deschanel, 46, tells PEOPLE. “I'm excited for [fans] to hear some behind-the-scenes stories, to be a fly on the wall with Carla and me talking about our friendship and the tangents we'll go on.”

Emily Deschanel in "The Last Shot at a Second Chance" episode of "Bones". FOX Image Collection via Getty

The podcast will feature a slew of Bones cast and crew as guests, including executive producer Barry Josephson, writer Hart Hanson, director Greg Yaitanes, TJ Thyne (Dr. Jack Hodgins), Eric Millegan (Dr. Zack Addy), Michaela Conlin (Angela Montenegro) and author Kathy Reichs, whose novels inspired the series.



When asked why Gallo, 48, was the perfect companion for this project, the Devil in Ohio star says that their pairing is the perfect balance of perspectives. While she was there from the very beginning as Temperance, Gallo didn’t appear as intern Daisy until season 4 and has more of a “fresh eyes” point of view.

“I like that pairing for us because we have the insider, the person who was there every day — that's me — and then Carla, who would come and go and didn't come in for a while,” Deschanel explains. “She's the outside perspective who can ask the questions of, ‘Why did you do that?’ and, ‘What were you thinking here?’ and, ‘What was the story there?’”



Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo in "The Puzzler in the Pit" episode of "Bones". FOX Image Collection via Getty

Deschanel also hopes that her and Gallo’s friendship will add to the podcast’s charm.

The two met while filming Bones and have been inseparable ever since. “We chat and can't stop chatting all the time. We love talking with each other. It's hard for us to even get off the phone,” she shares. “Hopefully [it will] feel like you're in the room with two old friends who are just chatting, making each other laugh and talking about the show that brought them together.”



Emily Deschanel attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" in 2020. David Livingston/Getty I

Bones ran for 12 seasons on Fox from September 2005 to March 2017. The crime procedural comedy-drama centered on Deschanel's forensic anthropologist and David Boreanaz as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, who solved different case files involving mysterious human remains.

The show remains Fox’s longest-running scripted drama series to date, and Deschanel says she wants to give dedicated fans a “companion piece” to the series through the podcast.

“We encounter fans of the show all the time who say they've [seen] the show multiple times,” she tells PEOPLE. “There are fans that have watched more than we have, and they love it and know more than we do.”

“It seems to give people a lot of comfort and be nostalgic for people as well,” she added. “People found it comforting to go through your hard times in their life watching the show. So people watch it many times over, so we wanted to give a companion piece to that experience too.”

All 12 seasons of Bones are available to stream now on Hulu ahead of the July 19 debut of Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo (A Bones Rewatch Podcast) on major podcast platforms.

