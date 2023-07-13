Emily Blunt May Star in ‘Oppenheimer,’ but She Wore Her ‘Barbie’ Pink Heels for Press in London

When it comes to the “Barbenheimer” debate, Emily Blunt isn’t taking sides.

The Oppenheimer star, 40, has been touring the world promoting her new historical epic. A feature exploring the creation and usage of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer has been characterized by doom and gloom. Still, Blunt needs a pop of color. Perhaps a touch of Barbie pink?

In a recent Instagram Story posted by Blunt’s makeup artist Jenn Streicher, the actress is seen revving up for another round of press events in London. With a blue oxford button-down adorned with flower embellishments and a pleated white skirt, Blunt is certainly evading the Oppenheimer aesthetic.

Still, there was one special touch: her Barbie pink heels. “Just getting my little Barbie shoes on here,” Blunt is heard saying as she slips the heels onto her feet.

Seeing the full look, Barbie shoes and all, Blunt lets out an “oh, oh, oh!” Streicher even requests that she “give [her] a little side,” to which Blunt turns around, showing off the back of her skirt.

Emily Blunt. jennstreicher/Instagram

With both Barbie and Oppenheimer premiering on July 21, fans are gearing up for the weekend of “Barbenheimer.” Whether it be planning out there viewing schedule (which do you see first?) or drafting complementary hot pink and drab black outfits, moviegoers everywhere are crawling for two of the summer’s biggest releases.

Of course, “Barbenheimer” isn’t just an internet trend; it’s showing up in the numbers, too. Recently, AMC announced that it had sold over 20,000 tickets to Barbie and Oppenheimer double features.

In a statement shared with Variety, the movie theater chain's CCO and executive VP of worldwide programming, Elizabeth Frank, said, "That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales."

Emily Blunt at the "Oppenheimer" premiere. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible and Top Gun leading man Tom Cruise has also announced his commitment to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. During the Australian premiere of his film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday, the 60-year-old actor told The Sydney Morning Herald, "I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer."

"I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday," added Cruise.