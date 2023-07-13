Emily Blunt Is Taking a Break from Acting to Be with Her Kids: 'I Just Need to Be There'

The 'Oppenheimer' actress, 40, opened up about her struggles balancing work and home life in a new interview

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:28PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Emily Blunt attends the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavinoâs on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Emily Blunt. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

Emily Blunt is putting a pause on acting as she focuses on motherhood. 

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,'” the Oppenheimer star, 40, said on the Table For Two podcast, released on Monday, as she spoke about juggling her career with being a mom. 

“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Emily Blunt attends the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavinoâs on July 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Blunt is taking a break from acting. Noam Galai/Getty

"And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," Blunt added.

The British actress shares her two daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with her husband, actor John Krasinski. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday. 

Blunt said the projects she worked on last year were “intense” and “time-consuming” and impacted her children as well as herself.

“The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she continued.

Emily blunt and John Krasinski
Blunt with her husband, actor John and Krazinski. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Blunt said that she feels “guilt” as a mom being away from her kids on set, however, shared her wish that her girls be inspired by her and “find something they adore doing."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Blunt raved about her and Krasinski's friendship with her Oppenheimer costar Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

The actress spoke about getting to see a more casual side of her neighbor Damon, 52, at their Brooklyn apartment building.

Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Blunt stars in 'Oppenheimer' which is released July 21.

Universal Pictures

"We're like some weird commune," Blunt told host Bozzi during the appearance, as they discussed her and Krasinski's tendency to live in close proximity to their friends in the entertainment industry. "Like I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers. I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time."

"That's because we live in the same building, so we just pop down to see each other," she added, noting that she, Krasinski, 43, Damon and Barroso grew close after filming 2011's The Adjustment Bureau together. "It’s the best.”

Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21.

