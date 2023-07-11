Emily Blunt on Being Neighbors with Friend Matt Damon: 'He's Just Always in His Slippers'

'Oppenheimer' costars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon have been close friends since they worked together on 2011's 'The Adjustment Bureau'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 05:02PM EDT
Actors Matt Damon (L) and Emily Blunt attend EW's Must List Party during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
Photo:

John Shearer/Getty

Emily Blunt gets to see a more casual side of her neighbor Matt Damon at their Brooklyn apartment building.

As Blunt, 40, appeared on iHeartMedia and AirMail's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast on Monday, she gushed about her and her husband John Krasinski's friendship with her Oppenheimer costar Damon, 52, and his wife Luciana Barroso.

"We're like some weird commune," the actress told host Bozzi during the appearance, as they discussed her and Krasinski's tendency to live in close proximity to their friends in the entertainment industry. "Like I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers. I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time."

"That's because we live in the same building, so we just pop down to see each other," she added, noting that she, Krasinski, Damon and Barroso grew close after filming 2011's The Adjustment Bureau together. "It’s the best.”

Blunt went on to note that she feels the friendship she developed with Damon after making The Adjustment Bureau is "quite rare" for the film industry, where actors and creatives often collaborate closely for months and then move on to new projects.

Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Emily Blunt in 'Oppenheimer'.

Universal Pictures

"You can love someone on a film but whether it's lasting or not is another thing, whether it extends past this insular experience on a film, is a whole other level of friendship," she said. "You have such accelerated friendships with people on a movie, it's absurd how much you share."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt," Blunt said of Damon and his wife of almost two decades. "But we all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We'll live in the same building!’ But there's really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners and it's wonderful."

Blunt previously told PEOPLE about her friendship with Damon as she discussed working with him on Oppenheimer at the American Institute for Stuttering's 17th Annual Benefit Gala in New York City in June.

Matt Damon (L) and Emily Blunt attend EW's Must List Party during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
Matt Damon and Emily Blunt at EW's Must List Party during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Thompson Hotel on September 12, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

John Shearer/Getty Images

“Matt lives in our building, actually, so we would hang out a lot," she said of filming the new Christopher Nolan movie at the time. "It was like being at camp! We were in the middle of the Mexican desert at some hotel in the middle of nowhere, and we were all together making this extraordinary film.”

Blunt and Damon's new movie follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project during World War II. Blunt stars in the film as the title character's wife Kitty Oppenheimer, while Damon portrays lieutenant general and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officer Leslie Groves.

Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran performs
17 People at Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran Concert Taken to Hospital amid Extreme Heat
Simu Liu Barbie
Simu Liu Says the Kens Worked Out While Barbies Had Sleepovers During Making of 'Barbie' Movie
Al Roker, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Good Burger 2
Al Roker Teases Cameo in 'Good Burger 2' with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell: 'Ready for My Close-Up!'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Spotted Out in Chicago in Video Shared by Fan: 'He Said He Feels Good'
Bryan Barbosa killed in South River hit-and-run
'This Horrible Tragedy Broke Everyone’s Heart': N.J. Boy, 14, Riding His Bike Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)
jonathan scott and zooey deschanel date
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Enjoy 'Date Night Vibes' While Out in NYC
Deadpool 3 continues to film in London as Hugh Jackman is seen back as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Show Off Their 'Deadpool 3' Costumes in New Set Photos
This handout image courtesy of the New York State Police shows heavy flooding and washout on State Route 9W of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, July 9, 2023.
35-Year-Old New York Woman Dies After Being 'Swept Away' in Front of Fiancé amid '1,000-Year' Storm
Robert Downey Jr. Hangs out with âOppenheimerâ Cast in Brooklyn â Including a 'Photobomb' from John Krasinski
Robert Downey Jr. Hangs Out with 'Oppenheimer' Cast in N.Y.C. — Including a 'Photobomb' from John Krasinski
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour:
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Impressive Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Epic Night'
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks
Jennifer Garner Returning as Elektra in Deadpool 3: Report
Jennifer Garner to Reprise Elektra Role in 'Deadpool 3' 20 Years After 'Daredevil'
Nasrat Ahmad Yar, U.S. Army Interpreter Who Fled Taliban Killed While Driving D.C. Lyft
US Army Interpreter and Afghan Refugee Is Fatally Shot While Driving for Lyft — Suspects at Large
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Scrubs Social Media of Her as Usher Thanks Her for Coming to His Show
Danielle Jonas attends Shop.Sip.Meet With Danielle Jonas at Sora Boutique on May 11, 2023
Danielle Jonas Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Real Housewives of New Jersey': 'They Would Kill Me'