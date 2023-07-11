Emily Blunt on Being Neighbors with Friend Matt Damon: 'He's Just Always in His Slippers'

Emily Blunt gets to see a more casual side of her neighbor Matt Damon at their Brooklyn apartment building.

As Blunt, 40, appeared on iHeartMedia and AirMail's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast on Monday, she gushed about her and her husband John Krasinski's friendship with her Oppenheimer costar Damon, 52, and his wife Luciana Barroso.

"We're like some weird commune," the actress told host Bozzi during the appearance, as they discussed her and Krasinski's tendency to live in close proximity to their friends in the entertainment industry. "Like I don't ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers. I haven't seen him in regular shoes in a long time."

"That's because we live in the same building, so we just pop down to see each other," she added, noting that she, Krasinski, Damon and Barroso grew close after filming 2011's The Adjustment Bureau together. "It’s the best.”

Blunt went on to note that she feels the friendship she developed with Damon after making The Adjustment Bureau is "quite rare" for the film industry, where actors and creatives often collaborate closely for months and then move on to new projects.



Emily Blunt in 'Oppenheimer'. Universal Pictures

"You can love someone on a film but whether it's lasting or not is another thing, whether it extends past this insular experience on a film, is a whole other level of friendship," she said. "You have such accelerated friendships with people on a movie, it's absurd how much you share."

"Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person. Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt," Blunt said of Damon and his wife of almost two decades. "But we all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We'll live in the same building!’ But there's really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners and it's wonderful."

Blunt previously told PEOPLE about her friendship with Damon as she discussed working with him on Oppenheimer at the American Institute for Stuttering's 17th Annual Benefit Gala in New York City in June.



Matt Damon and Emily Blunt at EW's Must List Party during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Thompson Hotel on September 12, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. John Shearer/Getty Images

“Matt lives in our building, actually, so we would hang out a lot," she said of filming the new Christopher Nolan movie at the time. "It was like being at camp! We were in the middle of the Mexican desert at some hotel in the middle of nowhere, and we were all together making this extraordinary film.”



Blunt and Damon's new movie follows J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project during World War II. Blunt stars in the film as the title character's wife Kitty Oppenheimer, while Damon portrays lieutenant general and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officer Leslie Groves.



Oppenheimer is in theaters July 21.