Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids: They Like When I 'Take Them Swimming'

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... and I can see my children doing the same," the actress said

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 8, 2023 09:49 AM
Emily Blunt
Photo:

Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher

The name "Emily Blunt" doesn't quite make an impact on her kids the same way "Mom" does.

In a cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR UK's July/August issue, the Oppenheimer actress says her two daughters with husband John KrasinskiViolet, 7, and Hazel, 9 — aren't that impressed when they see her in movie ads, despite how large they may be.

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?' " said Blunt, 40. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them."

"What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emily Blunt

Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher

Though her girls are accustomed to their parents' careers, Blunt makes sure she isn't away from Hazel and Violet for more than two weeks at a time.

"Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away," she says.

In her latest role, Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of Cillian's Murphy's titular physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

"I found her so interesting to play, because she was a great scientist herself, but limited by the era she lived in," Blunt told Harper's BAZAAR UK. "A lot of women a few generations ahead of me weren’t allowed the juggle of a career and children – there was an expectation they should choose, and if they did choose their career, they were frowned upon."

Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids

Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher

"Even now, I see women in their 70s whose whole identity has been caught up in motherhood, and then once that’s done, there’s this sense of, 'Who am I and how do I reclaim myself?' " she added.

Blunt said that when it comes to the next generation in general, her "toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress,' " and she wants "to say, 'Don't do it!' " because Hollywood is "a hard industry and it can be very disappointing."

"A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look," she said. "So you just have to endure that side of things."

The July/August issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale now. Oppenheimer blasts into theaters July 21.

Related Articles
Oppenheimer Trailer
Matt Damon Challenges Cillian Murphy in Intense New Trailer for 'Oppenheimer': Watch
Cillian Murphy ; Christopher Nolan
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy Says He Was Secretly 'Desperate' to Lead a Christopher Nolan Movie
All the Women Nick Cannon has Welcomed a Baby With
Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family
Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Red Carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything' Kosmas Pavlos for Rolling Stone UK
'Oppenheimer' Star Cillian Murphy on His Complicated Relationship with Fame: 'It Fetishizes Everything'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber on Having a Baby with Husband Justin: 'I Want Kids So Bad but I Get Scared'
Emily Blunt attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Blunt Responds to 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke at Met Gala 2023: 'Tried to Put on My Skinny Pants'
Emily Blunt Says She's 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
Emily Blunt Is 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes'
Emily Blunt attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Emily Blunt Wows in an Elegant White Valentino Dress on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Stun in Coordinating Stripes During Date Night at SAG Awards 2023
David Dastmalchian
'Dark Knight' Actor David Dastmalchian Is 'Deeply Grateful' for Christopher Nolan Reunion in 'Oppenheimer'
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Says She Has 'No Time for Other People's Opinions' of Her: 'I'm a Capricorn'
John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
All About John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's 2 Kids
Ben Affleck (L) and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
John Krasinski Says He 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere' Without Wife Emily Blunt
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life