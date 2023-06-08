Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids: They Like When I 'Take Them Swimming'

The name "Emily Blunt" doesn't quite make an impact on her kids the same way "Mom" does.

In a cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR UK's July/August issue, the Oppenheimer actress says her two daughters with husband John Krasinski — Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9 — aren't that impressed when they see her in movie ads, despite how large they may be.

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?' " said Blunt, 40. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them."

"What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," she added.

Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher

Though her girls are accustomed to their parents' careers, Blunt makes sure she isn't away from Hazel and Violet for more than two weeks at a time.

"Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away," she says.

In her latest role, Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of Cillian's Murphy's titular physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

"I found her so interesting to play, because she was a great scientist herself, but limited by the era she lived in," Blunt told Harper's BAZAAR UK. "A lot of women a few generations ahead of me weren’t allowed the juggle of a career and children – there was an expectation they should choose, and if they did choose their career, they were frowned upon."



Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher

"Even now, I see women in their 70s whose whole identity has been caught up in motherhood, and then once that’s done, there’s this sense of, 'Who am I and how do I reclaim myself?' " she added.

Blunt said that when it comes to the next generation in general, her "toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress,' " and she wants "to say, 'Don't do it!' " because Hollywood is "a hard industry and it can be very disappointing."

"A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look," she said. "So you just have to endure that side of things."

The July/August issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale now. Oppenheimer blasts into theaters July 21.