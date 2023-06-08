Celebrity Parents Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids: They Like When I 'Take Them Swimming' "When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... and I can see my children doing the same," the actress said By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Website Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 8, 2023 09:49 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher The name "Emily Blunt" doesn't quite make an impact on her kids the same way "Mom" does. In a cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR UK's July/August issue, the Oppenheimer actress says her two daughters with husband John Krasinski — Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9 — aren't that impressed when they see her in movie ads, despite how large they may be. "When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?' " said Blunt, 40. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them." "What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," she added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher A Mary Poppins of Their Own! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Have an Irish Nanny for Their Kids Though her girls are accustomed to their parents' careers, Blunt makes sure she isn't away from Hazel and Violet for more than two weeks at a time. "Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away," she says. In her latest role, Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of Cillian's Murphy's titular physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who famously led the Manhattan Project — the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. "I found her so interesting to play, because she was a great scientist herself, but limited by the era she lived in," Blunt told Harper's BAZAAR UK. "A lot of women a few generations ahead of me weren’t allowed the juggle of a career and children – there was an expectation they should choose, and if they did choose their career, they were frowned upon." Harperâs BazaarUK/Tom Schirmacher Emily Blunt Is 'Bored' by Scripts Specifying a 'Strong Female Lead': 'Makes Me Roll My Eyes' "Even now, I see women in their 70s whose whole identity has been caught up in motherhood, and then once that’s done, there’s this sense of, 'Who am I and how do I reclaim myself?' " she added. Blunt said that when it comes to the next generation in general, her "toes curl when people tell me, 'My daughter wants to be an actress,' " and she wants "to say, 'Don't do it!' " because Hollywood is "a hard industry and it can be very disappointing." "A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look," she said. "So you just have to endure that side of things." The July/August issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale now. Oppenheimer blasts into theaters July 21.