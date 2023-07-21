Emily Blunt Jokes About Being Distracted by Cillian Murphy’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ on 'Oppenheimer' Set (Exclusive)

"Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes," adds Matt Damon of his costar

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith is the Senior Movies News Editor for PEOPLE. He is an experienced culture editor and writer with a 12-year history of working in the online and print industries.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 21, 2023 01:08PM EDT
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy arrive for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London
Photo:

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

The A-list cast of Christopher Nolan's A-bomb epic Oppenheimer all agree the film's star, Irish actor Cillian Murphy, gives the performance of his life as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

But they also agree that his deep-blue eyes can be distracting when acting opposite him.

"It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Matt Damon, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, in a group interview alongside Emily Blunt and Murphy. The Oscar winner plays the director of Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project, Gen. Leslie Groves. "Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes," he says.

Blunt, 40, who plays Oppenheimer’s troubled wife, Kitty, meanwhile jokes: "It’s like that 'Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt is Kitty Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"They’re not even that blue!" exclaims Murphy, 47, in response to his costars' comments.

In the group interview, Blunt equated filming the movie with the sprawling cast in New Mexico to being at "summer camp."

"We were all in the same hotel in the middle of the New Mexican desert," she recalls. "We only had each other. Me and Matt were roommates and we were like, 'Let's go to have dinner.' "

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Sadly for Murphy, he rarely got to join in on the fun due to the daunting task of leading Nolan's film.

"The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental," marvels Blunt. "Of course he didn't want to come and have dinner with us." Damon agrees, saying, "He couldn't. His brain was just too full."

Adds Murphy, "You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it's kind of overwhelming."

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
FOOD: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt Debate WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Better: American Food or British Food
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Hilariously Debate Over American and British Food: Watch
OWEN WILSON NICOLAS CAGE/
Owen Wilson Reveals His Dream Costar Is Nicolas Cage: 'I've Loved Him in So Many Movies' (Exclusive)
Savannah Bananas-tout
'Bigger Than Baseball': Savannah Bananas Take World by Storm Thanks to Couple Who Risked Everything
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: A Family That Strikes Together
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: 'A Family That Strikes Together'
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Taika Waititi (L) and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'My Biggest Supporter,' Hopes to Expand Their Family 'One Day' (Exclusive)
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning
Marjaneh Ayati
A Costumer from 'That '90s Show' Is Now Dog-Sitting During 'Extinction-Level' Crisis in Hollywood
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
Ashley-graham-olt
Ashley Graham Says Potty Training Her Toddler Means Doing the 'No Poo-Poo Dance' In the Mornings (Exclusive)
J. Robert Oppenheimer
'Oppenheimer' True Story: All About the Real Events That Inspired the Christopher Nolan Film
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon
Zawe Ashton Shares Advice Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Gave About Joining Marvel: 'He Really Empowered Me'
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling Says Barbie Is Part of 'Day-to-Day' as a Dad: 'I Kept Finding Ken Dolls Discarded' (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman at a Photo call for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness
'Special Ops: Lioness' Costars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are Planning to 'Holiday in Italy Together' (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie headlines on the main stage during Day 2 of the Cambridge Club Festival 2023 at Childerley Orchard on June 10, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Lionel Richie Shares the Origin Story of His Iconic Mustache: 'It's Always Been My Signature' (Exclusive)