Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Make Rare Public Outing with Their 2 Kids at US Open

The family enjoyed the tennis action together amid Blunt's year off from acting

By Staff Author
Published on September 9, 2023 06:11PM EDT
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and kids at us open
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2023 U.S. Open with their two children. Photo:

 Gotham/GC

Emily Blunt and John Krasinkski had a family day out at the US Open!

The couple was spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Friday, joined by their two children, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6. Blunt, 40, appeared very animated throughout the game, as she reacted to the exciting on-court action, even yelling out at times.

The kids sipped on drinks and, at one point, Violet, who wore a blue floral print dress, climbed onto her dad's lap for a cuddle. Older sister Hazel sported a baseball cap and chatted with her mom during breaks in the play.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and kids at us open
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2023 U.S. Open with their daughters.

 Gotham/GC

The Krasinski family outing comes amid Blunt's extended break from acting. In July, the Devil Wears Prada star revealed she's taking a year off to focus on her most important role: mom.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,'” Blunt said on the Table For Two podcast about juggling her career with raising young children.

“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."

Blunt said she wants to be present for more of the everyday moments as a mom.

"And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," Blunt explained, sharing that some "intense" and "time-consuming" projects last year took a toll on her family life and prompted her to reevaluate her work-life balance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she continued.

Emily blunt and John Krasinski
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010. Frazer Harrison/Getty

While Blunt admitted to feeling "guilt" when she has to be away from her daughters for work, her husband of 13 years sees her as a supermom. In a June interview with E! News, Krasinski, 43, praised his wife for "being the hero at home," saying her support was crucial while he threw himself into filming four seasons of his hit series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

"Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me," Krasinski told the outlet. "Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot."

As for her kids, Blunt recently joked that Hazel and Violet are not all that impressed by her — well, her Hollywood career, at least; she said they simply see her as "Mom."

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?'" she said in a cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR UK's July/August issue. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them."

"What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," she added.

Related Articles
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Posts Adorable Video of Son Malcolm Saying 'Goodnight' to the Clouds and Sun
Tom Brady and Kids Meet Djokovic at the US Open
Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Share Hug During Backstage Meetup at the US Open: Watch
Tara Lipinski podcast episode 4 with husband
Tara Lipinski Recalls Feeling in 'Awful Limbo' When Scheduling DNC After Miscarriage: 'I Wanted Closure'
US Singer Marc Anthony (C) poses with his sons Ryan Adrian MuÃ±iz (L) and Cristian Marcus MuÃ±iz during the ceremony for Anthony's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Marc Anthony Joined by Sons Ryan and Cristian During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Mariska Hargitay and August Hermann are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships
Mariska Hargitay Sits Courtside with 17-Year-Old Son August at the U.S. Open — See the Rare Shot!
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year' Alongside First Day Photos for All Seven Kids
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Day Photos for All 7 Kids, Wishes for a 'Wonderful School Year'
daphne oz first day of school
Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'
Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attends a forum on mental health during the 2023 US Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Missing Tennis and Feeling ‘Lonely’ During Her Pregnancy
Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools down between games against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023
Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Leaves the ‘Today’ Show Early to Take Her Kids to First Day of School
Laura Jarrett Is Honest with Her Kids About Her Career: 'I Actually Enjoy Work, and That's Okay' (Exclusive)
Laura Jarrett Is Honest with Her Kids About Her Career: 'I Actually Enjoy Work, and That's Okay' (Exclusive)
McConaughey-Levi
Matthew McConaughey on Letting Son Levi, 15, Join Social Media: 'He's Mature Enough to Tell His Own Story'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids Have Been Living with the Singer amid Divorce: Source
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Jokes She'd Trust Brother-in-Law Travis with Her Three Kids for 'About an Hour'
Alex smiths daughter
Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Recalls Learning Daughter Sloane, 7, Had a Brain Tumor: 'Helpless'
Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates during his match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States in the quarter-finals of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2023
20-Year-Old Ben Shelton Upsets Frances Tiafoe to Become Youngest American Man in US Open Semifinal Since 1992