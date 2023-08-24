Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun Star in Trailer for 'Cat Person' Based on Viral Short Story (Exclusive)

"Cat Person" is based on the viral 2017 "New Yorker" short story

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Emilia Jones stars as a college student dealing with the uncomfortable aftermath of a date gone wrong in her latest role.

On Thursday, Rialto Pictures debuted the first trailer for Cat Person exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing director Susanna Fogel's adaptation of Kristen Roupenian's viral 2017 short story published in The New Yorker.

CODA actress Jones, 21, stars as Margot, who meets a man named Robert (Succession's Nicholas Braun) while she works at a movie theater. After Robert asks for Margot's number, they begin texting, and Margot confides in a friend that she is interested in him romantically, even as the friend points out Robert is older and Margot admits he's a bad kisser.

After a hookup with Robert, Margot identifies the encounter as "the worst life decision I have ever made" — and realizes Robert seemingly lied about being a cat person to begin with.

Cat Person, Movie Poster

STUDIOCANAL

Margot decides not to see Robert again, but she continues to catch him around her college town. As Robert angrily and repeatedly texts her, Margot seeks to find a way to protect herself from any further aggression — while Robert appears to have decided that Margot "manipulated" him.

A synopsis for the film described it as a "genre-bending thriller about the horrors of dating in the 21st century."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cat Person, Film Still

STUDIOCANAL

"Cat Person is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones," the synopsis adds.

The movie is written by Michelle Ashford, who adapted the story from Roupenian's original short story. "Cat Person" sparked debate when it was originally published in The New Yorker in December 2017; outlets like The Washington Post considered its popularity an extension of the #MeToo movement.

Cat Person, Film Still

STUDIOCANAL

Cat Person had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. At the time, Ashford and Fogel told The Hollywood Reporter they elected to adapt the short story as something akin to a horror movie.

“If you start with the palette that is Nick Braun, you’re starting with people being like, ‘I like that guy.’ It’s harder for men to write him off if he’s more relatable,” director Fogel said at the time. “But also who would register onscreen as, like, a guy that doesn’t get the girl much."

The movie also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (The Beanie Bubble), Hope Davis (Succession), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Fred Melamed, Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Michael Gandolfini and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).

Cat Person is in theaters Oct. 6.

Related Articles
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'
CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer
Zendaya Felt 'Terrified' Doing Tennis Scenes for 'Challengers' — 'and I Was Not Even Using a Real Ball!'
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
See Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Wedding Guest in âThe Plus-Oneâ Trailer
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Guest in 'The Plus One' Trailer (Exclusive)
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir
Helen Mirren on Finding Balance for Her Golda Meir Makeup: 'You're Wandering into Dangerous Territory'
Writer/director Nia Vardalos stars as "Toula" in MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, a Focus Features release
Watch Nia Vardalos Expertly Recap the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Movies Before New Sequel (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
Michael Cera remebers Riahanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Michael Cera Recalls Rihanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'