Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun Star in Trailer for 'Cat Person' Based on Viral Short Story (Exclusive)

Emilia Jones stars as a college student dealing with the uncomfortable aftermath of a date gone wrong in her latest role.

On Thursday, Rialto Pictures debuted the first trailer for Cat Person exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing director Susanna Fogel's adaptation of Kristen Roupenian's viral 2017 short story published in The New Yorker.



CODA actress Jones, 21, stars as Margot, who meets a man named Robert (Succession's Nicholas Braun) while she works at a movie theater. After Robert asks for Margot's number, they begin texting, and Margot confides in a friend that she is interested in him romantically, even as the friend points out Robert is older and Margot admits he's a bad kisser.

After a hookup with Robert, Margot identifies the encounter as "the worst life decision I have ever made" — and realizes Robert seemingly lied about being a cat person to begin with.



Margot decides not to see Robert again, but she continues to catch him around her college town. As Robert angrily and repeatedly texts her, Margot seeks to find a way to protect herself from any further aggression — while Robert appears to have decided that Margot "manipulated" him.

A synopsis for the film described it as a "genre-bending thriller about the horrors of dating in the 21st century."

"Cat Person is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones," the synopsis adds.

The movie is written by Michelle Ashford, who adapted the story from Roupenian's original short story. "Cat Person" sparked debate when it was originally published in The New Yorker in December 2017; outlets like The Washington Post considered its popularity an extension of the #MeToo movement.



Cat Person had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January. At the time, Ashford and Fogel told The Hollywood Reporter they elected to adapt the short story as something akin to a horror movie.

“If you start with the palette that is Nick Braun, you’re starting with people being like, ‘I like that guy.’ It’s harder for men to write him off if he’s more relatable,” director Fogel said at the time. “But also who would register onscreen as, like, a guy that doesn’t get the girl much."



The movie also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (The Beanie Bubble), Hope Davis (Succession), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), Fred Melamed, Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Michael Gandolfini and Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear).



Cat Person is in theaters Oct. 6.

