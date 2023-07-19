Emile Hirsch Says He Tries to Be 'Good Person' 8 Years After Assault Charge: I 'Choose to Move on'

Emile Hirsch is speaking out about how he feels he's changed in the years since his 2015 assault charges.



"I think it’s simply a matter of doing your job well and being able to put your heart and priorities in the right place. No one is perfect," Hirsch, 38, recently told The Hollywood Reporter, as he was asked whether he feels "compelled to prove [he] has become 'a good guy.' "

The actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and served 15 days in jail in August 2015 after he assaulted a female studio executive at that year's Sundance Film Festival.

"No one can do the right thing in every moment of their life. I try to be a good person and live as well as I can. For me, life is a very long journey," Hirsch continued. "The things that have happened in the past — I can choose to move on and be positive."

"If you always win in life, that’s one thing," he added. "But for me the most important lessons are learned in another way: How do you react when you find yourself in trouble? And I think the ability to get back up is an important quality."



Emile Hirsch attends the Mammoth Film Festival Day 2 - Premiere of "Bosch & Rockit" on February 04, 2022 in Mammoth, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Hirsch, who broke out with his lead role in 2007's Into the Wild and has appeared in movies like Lone Survivor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and most recently in last year's Devil's Workshop, told the outlet that "a lot of times I look at some of the work I’ve done and try to learn from my characters."

He cited his Into the Wild character Chris McCandless and a NAVY Seal he portrayed in Lone Survivor, Danny Dietz, as notable influences. "A fearless warrior who doesn’t give up," Hirsch recalled of the latter character. "If he lets go, he gets back up."

Hirsch was at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, back in 2015 for the premiere of his movieTen Thousand Saints when he put a Paramount Pictures executive in a chokehold at a nightclub following an intoxicated confrontation, according to a police report PEOPLE obtained at the time.



Emile Hirsch attends the A Sense of Home 2022 Gala at Private Residence on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Bystanders were able to restrain Hirsch and pull him off the victim, who said she "blacked out" during the incident. The actor checked himself into an alcohol rehabilitation facility after the altercation. In 2020, he told The Irish Times his actions were "completely wrong and reckless and irresponsible."

"I have no excuses for not remembering," he said at the time. "I put those chemicals inside me.”

In June, he told The Independent that the incident was "the worst moment of my whole life by far. The lowest. In the most public place possible." He explained that it "certainly led me to do a lot of the emotional work and the therapy that I think I probably should have been getting when I was younger."

"It was scary because it was so wrapped up in binge drinking. I had no memory of what happened. So I’m reading the stuff the next day, like, ‘What?’ I was dumbfounded. Horrified," he told the outlet. "It’s like if you drink too much and then you wake up and you’ve done this horrible thing. It’s something that should have just never happened."

"Sometimes people — not everybody — have these moments where you let yourself down or you let other people down," continued Hirsch. "And you can say you’re sorry and mean it and move forward, and try to be the best parent and make a living for yourself and still love your art and still love your family and your friends. And that’s sort of what I’ve chosen to do."

"I hope that I can be a better person as well," he added.

