Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’

Five years after Kate Spade's death, many of her family and friends continue to feel her impact.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Elyce Arons, who worked closely with Spade after launching the direct-to-consumer brand Frances Valentine in 2016, remembered the fashion designer as someone "who lit up every room she entered."

"Today, we honor my dear friend and business partner—and the person who made me laugh harder than anyone else ever has," she added.

The Frances Valentine co-founder shared that Spade was the "best friend that anyone could ever dream of having" and praised her for being "funny, intelligent, sweet, sophisticated, whimsical, and gracious."

Speaking to Spade's eye for fashion, Arons wrote that she was "always timeless and original with a sense of style that came so naturally." Her post was accompanied by a photo of the late fashion designer extending her arms wide open as she posed alongside a beach, wearing oversized white sunglasses and a colorful blue dress.



Rachel Brosnahan echoed the same sentiments as she revealed that Spade (who was her aunt) assisted her during her early days on Broadway.



"I’ve been thinking about Katy a lot lately because 10 years ago when I was making my Broadway debut, she let me crash in their extra bedroom while I figured out my living situation," explained the 32-year-old actress on Instagram with a picture of Spade.

"She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from tech and previews," she continued. "She would always ask about the play and came with bells on (and the most fabulous outfit) to our opening night. She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star also shared that many shared similar experiences with Spade.

"She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with," she wrote. "I was lucky to be in her orbit. It’s strange to be in New York without her. Its strange to be back on stage without her. But also, she’s still here."

Spade died by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, revealed on the day of her death that she was in treatment for depression and anxiety.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” Andy, 56, said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



