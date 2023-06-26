The 2023 Glastonbury Festival wrapped on Sunday with a headlining set from Elton John, which featured a sweet and romantic moment in the crowd.

While the legendary musician duetted his 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer" with The Killers' Brandon Flowers — which may have been John's final performance in his native England — cameras on the BBC live stream captured a couple getting engaged in the crowd.

The broadcast cut to the couple as the man was on his knee, proposing to his girlfriend with an engagement ring. He then got up and gave her a hug, while she grinned from ear to ear and surrounding fans cheered them on, according to a recording from the stream shared on social media.

Brandon Flowers and Elton John perform at Glastonbury on June 25, 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage

John's performance was stacked with hits and guests. The 76-year-old singer delivered renditions of "The Bitch Is Back," "Bennie and the Jets," "Your Song," "Candle in the Wind," "Rocket Man" and other classics during his 21-song set.

Throughout the show, which is part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour, John was joined by fellow musicians including Flowers, Jacob Lust, Stephen Sanchez and Rina Sawayama.

At one point in the show, John spoke about saying goodbye to his days touring the world. "I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury, and here I am," he told the crowd.

Elton John performs at Glastonbury on June 25, 2023. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"It's a very special and emotional night for me because it may be my last show in England, in Great Britain," continued John, addressing the crowd of fans wearing costumes nodding to different eras of his career. "So, I better play well, and I better entertain. You've been standing there for so long, and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything."

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour continues with its final leg in Europe through July 8.