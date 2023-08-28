Elton John 'Back Home and in Good Health' Following Hospitalization After a Fall: Rep

The music legend was hospitalized Sunday night following “a slip” at his home in France

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior Music Editor at PEOPLE. He has been with the brand since 2014, editing, writing and reporting across entertainment verticals. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Elton John tells farewell gig crowd they will be in his âhead, heart and soulâ
Elton John. Photo:

PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Elton John was hospitalized after suffering “a slip” while at home Sunday night.

The "Rocket Man" singer was in his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France, when the minor accident occurred. The 76-year-old was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and kept overnight for observation.

A representative for John tells PEOPLE in a statement that the music legend is now home and in “good health.”

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the statement said. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

27 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: British musician Elton John gives a stadium concert in Deutsche Bank Park as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" farewell tour. Sir Elton John is one of the biggest stars in pop history. After more than 50 years in the music business, he wants to retire. His trademarks are quirky glasses and colorful outfits. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Elton John. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

This isn’t the first fall John has suffered in recent years. The five-time Grammy winner previously pushed back the remainder of his 2021 tour dates to 2023 after he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface.”

The fall left his hip in "considerable pain and discomfort," and though he underwent physio and specialist treatment, he had limited mobility and had to undergo surgery.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," he said in a statement at the time.

Months later, John further explained the extent of his injuries.

"I wouldn't be 100% fit, I wouldn't be 100% confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip," he said of postponing the dates. "I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent."

John added that it was "better to get it done now" when it came to undergoing surgery.

Related Articles
prince Harry leaves a gym after a heavy workout in Santa Barbara
Prince Harry Spotted Leaving a Santa Barbara Gym After Working Up a Sweat
Nikki Reed's Midwife Holds Her Up, Offers 'Incredible Wisdom' During Home Delivery of Son
Nikki Reed Shares Intimate Photos from Son's Home Birth: 'So Damn Beautiful'
Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due to Kidney Infection
Liam Payne Cancels Tour After Being Hospitalized with a 'Bad Kidney Infection': 'Sorry'
Lexi Reed Weight Loss
Lexi Reed Shares First Weight Loss Transformation After Calciphylaxis Recovery, Reflects on 'All the Setbacks'
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
Why Prince William Will Likely Rush Back to the U.K. Following New York City Visit Next Month
1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares New Mirror Selfies
'1000-Lb. Sisters'’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Her Body After Weight Loss in New Mirror Selfie
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Says He is Asymptomatic After Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Left Him on End-of-Life Care
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Says Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment Saved Him from 'End-of-Life Care'
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Amanza Smith Shoot location: David's homes at Santa Monica Shoot date: July 28, 2023
How Amanza Smith's 'Selling Sunset' Castmates Supported Her During Spinal Infection Health Crisis (Exclusive)
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Clean and Sober
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years 'Clean and Sober': 'One Day at a Time'
Elle King
Elle King Hopes for 'Long, Wonderful, Healthy Life' amid 2-Year Postpartum Journey
Morgan Wade Reflects on Rock-Bottom Moment That Led to Her Getting Sober: 'Didn't Think I Was Going to Make It'
Morgan Wade Says Her Upcoming Double Mastectomy Will Bring Her 'Peace of Mind' (Exclusive)
Lexi Reed Returns to the Gym After All 30 Calciphylaxis Wounds Heal: âFinally in Remissionâ
Lexi Reed Returns to the Gym After All 30 Calciphylaxis Wounds Heal: 'Finally in Remission'
Tallulah Willis FOXs Stars on Mars The Mars Bar VIP Red Carpet Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Jun 2023
Tallulah Willis Shares Recent 'Healthy Body' Photo Alongside Eating Disorder 'Pre-Recovery' Photo
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Amanza Smith 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Feb 2023
'Selling Sunset's' Amanza Smith on Her Hospital 'Sexy Vending Machine Date' with Her New Boyfriend (Exclusive)