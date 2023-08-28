Elton John 'Back Home and in Good Health' Following Hospitalization After a Fall: Rep

Elton John was hospitalized after suffering “a slip” while at home Sunday night.

The "Rocket Man" singer was in his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France, when the minor accident occurred. The 76-year-old was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and kept overnight for observation.

A representative for John tells PEOPLE in a statement that the music legend is now home and in “good health.”

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the statement said. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Elton John. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

This isn’t the first fall John has suffered in recent years. The five-time Grammy winner previously pushed back the remainder of his 2021 tour dates to 2023 after he "fell awkwardly on a hard surface.”

The fall left his hip in "considerable pain and discomfort," and though he underwent physio and specialist treatment, he had limited mobility and had to undergo surgery.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," he said in a statement at the time.

Months later, John further explained the extent of his injuries.

"I wouldn't be 100% fit, I wouldn't be 100% confident, because I'm in pain most of the time with my hip," he said of postponing the dates. "I can't move sideways, can't get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent."

John added that it was "better to get it done now" when it came to undergoing surgery.

