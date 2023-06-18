You Can Save on an Elta MD Sunscreen and Moisturizer Thanks to This Bundle Deal at Amazon

This duo has more than 13,500 five-star ratings

Published on June 18, 2023 09:00AM EDT

The official start of summer is just a few days away, which means it’s time to stock up on skincare essentials. Luckily, Amazon has a deal on a highly rated duo from the popular Swiss-American skincare brand Elta MD. 

You can get the best-selling UV Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 40 + AM Therapy Moisturizer in a bundle deal at the retailer for $72. The Elta MD sunscreen normally costs $36 and the moisturizer goes for $41, so you’re saving a few bucks by buying them together. While that might not seem like much, it’s a pretty big deal considering how loved the products are. 

Elta MD is used by numerous celebrities and influencers and seems to be in nearly every dermatologist's office. The reason the 30-year-old brand is so popular? It’s made with medical-grade ingredients that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin (read: for those that are acne-prone, or have rosacea or hyperpigmentation). 

Amazon EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen

Amazon

Elta MD UV Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 40 + AM Therapy Moisturizer Bundle, $71.50 (orig. $77); amazon.com

The mineral zinc oxide sunscreen has hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, and a non-greasy formula that doesn’t leave a white cast, while the AM Therapy moisturizer has a lightweight, oil-free, and fragrance-free formula that’s ideal for preventing breakouts. It’s made with willow bark extract to stimulate cell turnover and niacinamide to reduce redness. Essentially, this duo is all you need for dewy, healthy summer skin. 

The convenient set has more than 13,500 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it’s dermatologist-approved and TSA-friendly. One reviewer explained that the bottles are an “excellent size for carrying in your bag or backpack."

Another person said the sunscreen specifically “lives in [their] pool bag,” since it was “recommended by a plastic surgeon” as to what to use “for face protection from the sun.” A third shopper raved about the sunscreen: “This one is non-greasy, won't leave a shiny look to your face, and doesn't have the traditional sunblock scent.” 

Whether you’re traveling or staying home this summer, this set has got you covered — literally. So head to Amazon now to add the Elta MD sunscreen and moisturizer bundle to your cart. 

