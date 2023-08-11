Elsa Pataky Tells Husband Chris Hemsworth 'It's Gonna Be Ok' as He Turns 40: I'll 'Give You All My Beauty Secrets'

"You look better than ever" Pataky said on Instagram to her husband for his 40th birthday

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the "Tyler Rake: Extraction 2" Netflix Premiere
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth on June 9, 2023. Photo:

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky is coaching husband Chris Hemsworth through turning 40.

As the Thor actor hit the milestone birthday on Friday, his wife Pataky, 47, shared a selfie on Instagram that showed Hemsworth looking shocked, hand over his mouth.

"That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love," the actress joked.

"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok!" continued Pataky. "I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

Last year, Pataky praised Hemsworth with a series of images, including a silly snap of her hubby in a bathtub with a bird on his head and one of him with their three kids, daughter India, 11, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9.

"Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There's nothing you can't do. We love you to the moon and back," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Hemsworth had no shortage of birthday wishes from his family last year, with brothers Liam Hemsworth, 33, and Luke Hemsworth, 42, also using Instagram to honor the Extraction star.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth on June 27, 2022.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Last month, the Australian actor celebrated his Interceptor actress wife on her 47th birthday. He showcased a carousel of loving images of the couple, plus the various birthday desserts Pataky enjoyed for her big day. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” Hemsworth sweetly captioned the carousel. 

Related Articles
Chris Hemsworth 40 surfing Byron Bay 08 11 23
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Surfing Session Alongside Brother Liam Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy 47th Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Chris Hemsworth Praises Wife Elsa Pataky's 'Sacrifice' and 'Forgiveness' in Their Relationship
chris hemsworth kids vacation
Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos with Twin Sons While on Family Vacation in Spain
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Spain
Elsa Pataky Visits Her 'Hometown' in Spain with Husband Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Elsa Pataky Calls Husband Chris Hemsworth a 'Wife Tamer' in Honor of His Birthday: 'We Love You'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Kids
Christina Hall B-day
Christina Hall Sports a Colorful Bikini as She Celebrates 'Birthday Month' in Mexico with Husband Josh
Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of "Extraction 2" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 in New York City.
Chris Hemsworth Clarifies Why He Is Taking a Break from Movies: 'I Have Three Kids'
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Spanish Skills as He Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday
Luke Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The Hemsworth Brothers: All About Luke, Chris and Liam
Chris Hemsworth (L) and Jeremy Renner arrive at the premiere of Marvel's "Thor: The Dark World"
Chris Hemsworth Says Jeremy Renner’s Accident Made Him Realize 'Any of Us Can Go at Any Moment'
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting