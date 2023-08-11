Elsa Pataky Tells Husband Chris Hemsworth 'It's Gonna Be Ok' as He Turns 40: I'll 'Give You All My Beauty Secrets'

Elsa Pataky is coaching husband Chris Hemsworth through turning 40.

As the Thor actor hit the milestone birthday on Friday, his wife Pataky, 47, shared a selfie on Instagram that showed Hemsworth looking shocked, hand over his mouth.

"That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love," the actress joked.

"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok!" continued Pataky. "I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

Last year, Pataky praised Hemsworth with a series of images, including a silly snap of her hubby in a bathtub with a bird on his head and one of him with their three kids, daughter India, 11, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9.

"Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There's nothing you can't do. We love you to the moon and back," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Hemsworth had no shortage of birthday wishes from his family last year, with brothers Liam Hemsworth, 33, and Luke Hemsworth, 42, also using Instagram to honor the Extraction star.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth on June 27, 2022. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Last month, the Australian actor celebrated his Interceptor actress wife on her 47th birthday. He showcased a carousel of loving images of the couple, plus the various birthday desserts Pataky enjoyed for her big day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky,” Hemsworth sweetly captioned the carousel.

