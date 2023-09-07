Elon Musk Reveals First Photo and Names of His Toddler Twins, a Son and Daughter, with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk is sharing the first look at his twins, born in November 2021, with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 01:22PM EDT
Elon Musk Reveals His Toddler Twins Names, Says He Can't Just Sit Around and Do Nothing About AI
Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk with their twins. Photo:

Walter Isaacson/Twitter

Elon Musk is letting the world get a closer look at his life outside of work.

In a new excerpt for TIME from acclaimed biographer Walter Issacson's look at the enigmatic tech mogul, 52, Musk talks about AI as he enjoyed time at Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis' Austin home with the twins the pair secretly welcomed in November 2021.

The twins, Strider and Azure, sit with Musk and Zilis in one photo — the first we've seen of the 16-month-olds — with Strider on his mom's lap and Azure on her dad's. In another photo, Musk hovers over daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, 21 months old, as she inspects a robot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Y, Musk also shares 3-year-old son X Æ A-12 with his ex, singer Grimes, 31. He is also dad to 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council in May, the billionaire shared that he doesn’t plan on handing over the reins to his companies to his brood. 

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company,” he revealed. “I think that’s a mistake.” 

Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair and Son X's in Throwback Thanksgiving Photo
Elon Musk and son X. twitter

Grimes first told Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed a daughter in December 2021 via surrogate in a cover story for the magazine's April 2022 issue.

At the time, she told the outlet that they planned to have more children too, noting, "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Related Articles
daphne oz first day of school
Daphne Oz Celebrates First Day of School for Her Four Kids, Jokes They Wanted to 'Stay at the Beach'
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
Jessica Alba instagram Hayes kindergarten 09 06 23
Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Son Hayes’ First Day of Kindergarten: ‘My Handsome Boy’
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Jokes She'd Trust Brother-in-Law Travis with Her Three Kids for 'About an Hour'
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'
jack whitehall baby
Jack Whitehall Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Roxy Horner: 'Utterly Overwhelming and Joyous'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy gender reveal
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Share Sex of Their Baby on the Way — Watch the Reveal!
allison holker and daughter beyonce
Allison Holker and 15-Year-Old Daughter Weslie Step Out for 'Most Incredible Night' at Beyoncé Concert
Jenni 'J-Woww' Farley Poses with Son Greyson and Daughter Meilani on the First Day of School
Jenni 'J-Woww' Farley Poses with Son Greyson and Daughter Meilani on the First Day of School
Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'
Tara Lipinski Recalls Finding Out She Was Pregnant After First Time Trying Naturally: 'I Had Zero Hopes'
Dionne Warick Says She Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Twitter
Dionne Warwick Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Changes to X, Formerly Twitter (Exclusive)
Heidi Klum and kids
Heidi Klum's Daughter and Son Are Taller Than Her in Sweet New Photo from Beyoncé Concert
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of BeyoncÃÂ© and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Beyoncé and Her Three Kids Alongside Birthday Tribute: 'Precious Gift'
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photoshoot Celebrating Her 10th Birthday
Monica Poses with Daughter Laiyah in Photo Shoot Celebrating 10th Birthday: 'Love Without Conditions'
kardashians and kids at beyonce
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Wear Matching Silver Outfits with North and Penelope for Beyoncé Concert
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season
Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season