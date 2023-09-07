Elon Musk Reveals First Photo and Names of His Toddler Twins, a Son and Daughter, with Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk is letting the world get a closer look at his life outside of work.

In a new excerpt for TIME from acclaimed biographer Walter Issacson's look at the enigmatic tech mogul, 52, Musk talks about AI as he enjoyed time at Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis' Austin home with the twins the pair secretly welcomed in November 2021.

The twins, Strider and Azure, sit with Musk and Zilis in one photo — the first we've seen of the 16-month-olds — with Strider on his mom's lap and Azure on her dad's. In another photo, Musk hovers over daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by Y, 21 months old, as she inspects a robot.

In addition to Y, Musk also shares 3-year-old son X Æ A-12 with his ex, singer Grimes, 31. He is also dad to 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, along with triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two had another son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council in May, the billionaire shared that he doesn’t plan on handing over the reins to his companies to his brood.

“I am definitely not of the school of automatically giving my kids some shares of the companies, even if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage the company,” he revealed. “I think that’s a mistake.”

Grimes first told Vanity Fair that she and Musk welcomed a daughter in December 2021 via surrogate in a cover story for the magazine's April 2022 issue.

At the time, she told the outlet that they planned to have more children too, noting, "We've always wanted at least three or four."

