Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Agree to Hold 'Cage Match' in Vegas: 'Send Me Location'

"If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥," Musk said of the potential fight between himself and the Meta co-founder and CEO

Updated on June 22, 2023 09:43AM EDT
Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference; Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, will give his presentation on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Photo:

Chesnot/Getty Images; Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may soon be facing off ... in a cage match?

The two tech titans have been going back and forth on social media after they seemingly agreed to fight each other in Las Vegas.

The exchanges began earlier this week when a Twitter user posted about Meta’s upcoming product that is rumored to compete with Twitter.

Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to the tweet, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment 😅.”

Another Twitter user warned Musk, 51, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆🤣😂😹😆🤣😂😹😆.”

Iâm sure Earth canât wait to be exclusively under Zuckâs thumb with no other options. At least it will be âsaneâ. Was worried there for a moment
Elon Musk's tweet.

Elon Musk Twitter

Musk quickly replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Just a few hours later, Zuckerberg, 39, posted a screenshot of the Twitter exchange in his Instagram Story with the words, “Send me location,” written in big letters.

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk tweeted late Wednesday evening, referring to the most popular location for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matches.

It’s unclear how serious the two billionaires are about the cage fight, but as a Meta spokesperson says in a statement to PEOPLE, "The story speaks for itself."

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Agree to Hold Cage Fight in Vegas
Mark Zuckerberg Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Story post

I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air,” the SpaceX CEO wrote about his current work out routine.

In response to a Twitter user sharing a news story about the alleged match, Musk tweeted, “This would be hilarious 🤣”

He also tweeted, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.” 

Later on Wednesday night, Musk said he’d participate if it really happened: “If this is for real, I will do it 🔥🔥”

Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament â and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg competing in jiu-jitsu tournament. Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

Zuckerberg, who recently medaled in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament, took up mixed martial arts during the COVID-19 pandemic, he revealed in an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan.

At the time, the Meta co-founder and CEO said the sport helped give him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the billionaire wrote after winning in May.

