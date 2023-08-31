Elon Musk’s Daughter 'Doesn’t Want to Spend Time with Me,' He Says in New Biography: Report

Elon Musk has opened up about the rift between him and his 19-year-old daughter, according to The Wall Street Journal's excerpt of Elon Musk, the highly anticipated biography by author Walter Isaacson due Sept. 12.

Published on Thursday, the excerpt largely explores Musk’s whirlwind takeover of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, but also sheds light on his relationship with his eldest daughter.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” the then-16-year-old once texted the wife of Musk's brother, according to the excerpt. “Don’t tell my dad.”

In June 2020, a California court granted the then-18-year-old permission to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. At the time, she decided to take mother Justine Musk's maiden name. The judge also recognized her gender as female and ruled for the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



According to court documents, she said the change was due to "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Musk, 52, per the WSJ excerpt.

As Isaacson wrote, "The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada," referencing the child Musk had with Justine, who tragically died at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome.

“I’ve made many overtures,” Musk said of attempts to connect with his daughter, per the excerpt, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

Isaacson wrote that Musk believes Jenna's political views were shaped at a progressive school she attended in Los Angeles. The comments were similar to remarks Musk gave during an interview with the Financial Times last year.

In the interview, the dad of 10 went on to add that while their relationship may have changed, he had "very good relationships with all the others [children]." On Father's Day 2022, about a month after his daughter's petition, the billionaire shared in a social media message that he loves "all my kids so much."



Musk has been vocal on Twitter regarding his opinions about preferred pronouns for transgender and nonbinary people. After being criticized in December 2020 for a since-deleted tweet seemingly mocking the use of preferred pronouns, the SpaceX CEO said that while he "absolutely" supported transgender people, he believed "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

In May 2022, one month after his daughter's court filing, Musk also said that he plans to vote for Republican candidates moving forward, specifically showing support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill, denounced as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

Simon & Schuster's Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson is due out Sept. 12, and is available for pre-order now.

