Elon Musk Announces Temporary Cap on the Number of Tweets Twitter Users Can Read Each Day

The limits — which Musk says will be "increasing soon" — include 600 tweets for unverified accounts and 6,000 for verified accounts

Published on July 1, 2023 04:53PM EDT
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala . Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Elon Musk is making some more changes to Twitter.

On Saturday, Musk — who currently owns the social media platform — revealed that it would apply "temporary limits" to Twitter accounts, including limiting the number of tweets accounts can read per day.

According to the Space X CEO, verified accounts can access up to 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts can see 600 posts per day and "new" unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts per day. He said the action is being implemented in effort to "address extreme levels of data scraping."

Within hours, the multi-billionaire revealed alterations to his initial announcement, however.

"Rate limits increasing soon to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified," he later tweeted.

Twitter users who exceeded Musk's number of allowed tweets per day said they were met with a pop-up that reads "rate limit exceeded," prompting them to "wait a few moments then try again."

Some other users have also reported seeing a “cannot retrieve tweets” error message. The rate limit errors are expected to appear until the following day, per Musk's announcement.

"Rate limited due to reading all the posts about rate limits," Musk later joked in a follow-up tweet to his announcement, poking fun at his critics.

According to CNN, “Rate Limit Exceeded” and “#TwitterDown” became the top two trending topics on the platform after Musk's announcement. DownDetector, meanwhile, showed more than 7,400 outage reports across the website, as of noon Saturday.

Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has since tweeted a photo of grass, which he's updated his Twitter header photo to as well.

Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit
Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Getty Images

Since he acquired the platform last year, Musk has faced criticism regarding a reported increase of hate speech on the platform, its reinstatement of far-right accounts, the suspension of journalists and mass layoffs internally.

He has also changed the meaning of a blue check-mark badge on the platform — from that usually of a verified public figure — to someone who now paid for the symbol via a Twitter Blue subscription.

