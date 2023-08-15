Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint

Elliot Page is stepping out in support of SAG-AFTRA.

The 36-year-old actor was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, where he was photographed alongside RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 runner-up Peppermint as they joined a picket line amid the union's strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Page and Peppermint both wore T-shirts bearing the messages "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!" and "SAG-AFTRA STRONG," respectively, as they carried marching signs.

Their appearance came four days after the Umbrella Academy star shared a photo and video footage from his time on a N.Y.C. picket line, which he captioned, "Back in NYC and on the picket lines today with @peppermint247, our fellow actors and WGA members. #SAGAFTRAStrong #WGAStrong."

"🥰🥰🥰 had a blast with you on the picket lines!" Peppermint, 43, wrote in a comment.

Elliot Page and Peppermint on SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The actress and singer posted her own video montage "direct from the picket lines of New York City" on Saturday, writing in her caption in part, "Although I've been in Union member for a while this is my first experience striking, and although it is very bittersweet. And frustrating to say the least. I have to believe that we are striking and negotiating for the opportunity for everyone involved to be satisfied."

"Hopefully we can reach a point where everyone feels represented, heard and good about the contract," continued Peppermint. "I can't describe the feeling of simultaneous shock and sadness to find out that we were going to strike the same day that the TV series that features my largest acting role to date would be released." Peppermint appeared to be be alluding to the new Netflix show Survival of the Thickest.

She went on to note that "it's not about" her, but rather "about all of us everyone involved in the entertainment industry feeling like we are free to create and innovate without having to sacrifice our livelihood."

"If you're going to strike I suggest being well hydrated, bringing some sun protection and picketing with a friend. Today I decided to visit the picket lines with @elliotpage," Peppermint added. "I admire this brilliant human being as an actor as a friend and as an advocate. So I decided to give you a little glimpse of the New York City picket lines."



Celebrities have come out in droves to support the picketing efforts in recent weeks, including Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick, Mariska Hargitay, Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Bryan Cranston, Jason Sudeikis and even the cast of Parks and Recreation.

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher blasted Hollywood executives in a speech, announcing the union’s intention to strike after failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP.

“The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I.," Drescher, 65, said in part during her passionate speech. "This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble."

Ahead of the strike, SAG-AFTRA members had been seeking pay and residual increases and higher caps on pension and health contributions, plus regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.