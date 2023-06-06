Elliot Page Reveals He Suffered Transphobic Attack Last Year: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable Like I Used to'

The actor said he doesn't feel safe walking out on the street in Los Angeles due to a transphobic encounter he experienced with a hateful man in 2022

By
Updated on June 6, 2023 10:52 AM
Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Photo:

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Elliot Page is discussing a frightening experience he had last year.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Sunday, the Umbrella Academy star talked about one of the darker moments he details in his newly released memoir, Pageboy.

Page, 36, was standing on the corner of Sunset and La Cienega Boulevards in West Hollywood on his way to the Pink Dot, a storied L.A. convenience store, when he was approached by a transphobic man, as he describes in the book.

“ 'I’m going to f---ing gay bash you, f-----,' ” the man threatened as a terrified Page ran inside the store to employees for help. “This is why I need a gun!” the man yelled.

“Now when I’m in Los Angeles, I don’t feel comfortable like I used to going for walks,” Page told the Times.

Elliot Page attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Canadian-born actor and activist discussed the self-hatred he initially felt while repressing his true self. The Juno star came out as gay in 2014, then in a powerful statement on Instagram, came out as transgender in December 2020.

"You don’t have to feel this way," said a voice inside him, which appeared to become an inner mantra fighting its way to the surface.

Then in a powerful statement on Instagram, the Juno star came out as transgender in December 2020, one month after having top surgery.

“It was as if something in my brain turned around,” Page recalled to the Times. “The agonizing voice saying, ‘No, you’re not,’ ‘No, you can’t’ just switched and became very gentle and loving. ‘Oh, maybe I’m trans. Why don’t I explore that?’ ”

Though some of his personal experiences have been difficult, Page also acknowledged his "privilege" as the LGBTQ+ community fights anti-trans and anti-gay legislation in many states.

“I’m such a rare example of what it means to be trans,” Page shared. “I’m just in this strange position where it’s like, yeah, my journey has really not been easy. At moments, I thought: ‘I don’t know what my future is. I don’t know if I see it.’ But I also just have this amount of privilege that so many trans people do not get."

Currently PEOPLE's Pride cover star, Page expressed that he also has more joyful encounters while out and about.

“When I’m walking down the street, and young people come up to me, it means the world to me,” he told PEOPLE. “Them being themselves, having the courage to say, ‘This is who I am, and I’m gonna live authentically.’”

“The privilege I have, does not represent the reality of most trans lives," added Page. "The reality is trans people disproportionately are unemployed, disproportionately experience homelessness. Trans women of color are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare.”

Elliot Page poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Richard Bord/Getty Images

While shining a light on some of the more horrific experiences people are going through, he is not discounting his own journey: “I do feel like I barely made it in many ways."

Overall, Page still feels proud to be able to walk with his "shoulders back."

"It definitely feels a way that I never thought I would get to feel, and that mostly manifests in how present I feel, the ease I feel and the ability to exist," he said, continuing, "There’s been periods in my life where I really felt like I didn’t. So often it’s a lot more in the quiet moments."

"I think we talk about 'trans joy' and euphoria," Page added to PEOPLE. "So much of it is in the stillness. To have my shoulders back. I just was always kind of shut off, anxious. I used to never feel like my skin was my own."

Pageboy is available now on amazon.com.

