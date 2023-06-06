Elliot Page and Mom Admire His Times Square Billboard for New Memoir 'Pageboy' in N.Y.C.

Elliot Page and his mom Martha are celebrating the release of his memoir.

On Tuesday, the Oscar nominee's book Pageboy debuted, in which he reveals his experiences in Hollywood and coming out as trans.

Page, 36, and Martha were photographed in New York City's Times Square on Tuesday, smiling together as they viewed a billboard for the book on display.

In a recent interview for PEOPLE's Pride cover story, Page opened up about his bond with his mother.

"My relationship with her is the best it’s ever been. I’ve had so much to learn about so many things myself," said the Umbrella Academy actor. "But finally sharing my truth with her and telling her about the changes that were about to happen in my life, my mom was just so immediately supportive."

He added, "She’s educated herself. I think there was such a profound sense of relief, like she saw her kid step into themself."

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com



To mark Pageboy's publication Tuesday, the author wrote on Instagram he "never thought" he'd write his story.

"We are all pressured to become a narrow version of ourselves, encouraged to fit rather than blossom. I never thought I’d have the strength to write my story," wrote Page. "I hope that by sharing my journey it can help demonstrate that we all — queer, trans and anyone who supports the basic human dignity to live authentically — will not be silenced."

"I am so grateful for all the support I've received along the way," he added. "With love and much respect for those who came before and made this possible."

Elliot Page/Instagram

Page told PEOPLE he feels an "ease" now like never before: "It definitely feels a way that I never thought I would get to feel, and that mostly manifests in how present I feel, the ease I feel and the ability to exist."

"There’s been periods in my life where I really felt like I didn’t," he continued. "So often it’s a lot more in the quiet moments. I think we talk about 'trans joy' and euphoria. So much of it is in the stillness. To have my shoulders back. I just was always kind of shut off, anxious. I used to never feel like my skin was my own."

Pageboy is now available wherever books are sold.

