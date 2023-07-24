Ellie Kemper Reveals What Her 3-Year-Old Son Wrote That Made Her Laugh Out Loud (Exclusive)

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix movie 'Happiness for Beginners', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

Published on July 24, 2023 11:21AM EDT
Published on July 24, 2023 11:21AM EDT
Ellie-kemper-olt
Ellie Kemper 2019 el Segundo, CA. Photo:

Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times/Contour by Getty Images

It isn’t exactly surprising that Ellie Kemper’s kids have a sense of humor.

The former Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 43, who is mom to sons James, 6, and Matthew, 3, with her husband, writer Michael Koman, says she last laughed at her youngest as he was practicing his writing.

“He’s learning how to write,” Kemper tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I found a piece of paper that said ‘Matthew is very fancy’ in his handwriting. That made me laugh. He’s more like rambunctious, disobedient, wild.”

Ellie Kemper welcomes her former âThe Officeâ co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, and they chat about whether they would do a reboot or reunion of the beloved show. Jenna and Angela also discuss their new podcast, âOffice Ladies,â and Angela describes the time she met a huge fan of âThe Officeâ and had no idea it was pop star Billie Eilish.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix movie Happiness for Beginners, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I cried: I got to be in [Peter Pan Goes Wrong] on Broadway, and there’s a moment about children who will someday cease to believe in fairies. I have two young boys, and every time it makes me cry thinking of them growing up.

Ellie Kemper makes her broadway debut guest starring in "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Last memorable fan encounter: It’s always funny when someone comes up and says, 'My girlfriend loves your show [Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt]. I’ve never watched it.' You don’t have to point that out.

Last time I saw a rainbow: I looked out after a storm and saw a cinematic rainbow over Central Park. It was glorious.

Last time I was starstruck: Matthew Macfadyen [from Succession] was on a run in the park. My husband spotted him first. I was like, “We should pick up the pace!”

Happiness for Beginners is now streaming on Netflix.

