Ellie Kemper Reveals What Her 3-Year-Old Son Wrote That Made Her Laugh Out Loud (Exclusive)

It isn’t exactly surprising that Ellie Kemper’s kids have a sense of humor.

The former Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 43, who is mom to sons James, 6, and Matthew, 3, with her husband, writer Michael Koman, says she last laughed at her youngest as he was practicing his writing.

“He’s learning how to write,” Kemper tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I found a piece of paper that said ‘Matthew is very fancy’ in his handwriting. That made me laugh. He’s more like rambunctious, disobedient, wild.”

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix movie Happiness for Beginners, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last time I cried: I got to be in [Peter Pan Goes Wrong] on Broadway, and there’s a moment about children who will someday cease to believe in fairies. I have two young boys, and every time it makes me cry thinking of them growing up.

Last memorable fan encounter: It’s always funny when someone comes up and says, 'My girlfriend loves your show [Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt]. I’ve never watched it.' You don’t have to point that out.

Last time I saw a rainbow: I looked out after a storm and saw a cinematic rainbow over Central Park. It was glorious.

Last time I was starstruck: Matthew Macfadyen [from Succession] was on a run in the park. My husband spotted him first. I was like, “We should pick up the pace!”

Happiness for Beginners is now streaming on Netflix.