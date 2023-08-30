Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: ‘Face Is Intact'

Ellie Goulding has reassured fans that she's ‘OK’ after appearing to get hit in the face by a firework while performing.

The incident took place at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England last weekend when a pyrotechnic appeared to shoot into Goulding's face while she was singing “Miracle."

Although the 36-year-old was able to continue with her set, she did shout “f---” and appeared to hold her face, per a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok by user @random.15071.

On Wednesday, the mum of one — who shares son Arthur, 2, with art dealer Caspar Jopling — told fans that she was fine after the incident via an Instagram Story.

“To those asking I am ok!" Goulding wrote alongside a firework emoji. "Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”.

Goulding’s incident comes on the heels of similar onstage events involving artists including Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink.



Her fellow Brit Harry Styles was also hit in the face by a flying object while performing in Vienna in July. During his Love on Tour show, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was also hit by objects including Skittles, a tampon, chicken nuggets and a bouquet of flowers.

In April, Goulding spoke to PEOPLE about how she has previously suffered from anxiety and experienced numerous ups and downs with mental health since she welcomed Arthur in April 2021.

"At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding.

"I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability," she added.

She has also leaned on the support of Jopling, 31, who she married in a lavish ceremony in 2021.

"He's way more rational and pragmatic than me," she said. "I delve constantly in the past and worry about the future. It makes for good songwriting, but it doesn't make for good mental health."







