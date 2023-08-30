Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: ‘Face Is Intact'

The singer was hit by a pyrotechnic at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England

By Clare Fisher
Published on August 30, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Ellie Goulding Responds After Being Hit by Firework On Stage
Ellie Goulding assures fans she is "ok". Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ellie Goulding has reassured fans that she's ‘OK’ after appearing to get hit in the face by a firework while performing.

The incident took place at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England last weekend when a pyrotechnic appeared to shoot into Goulding's face while she was singing “Miracle."

Although the 36-year-old was able to continue with her set, she did shout “f---” and appeared to hold her face, per a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok by user @random.15071.

Ellie Goulding fireworks.
Ellie Goulding's Instagram Story.

Ellie Goulding/Facebook

On Wednesday, the mum of one — who shares son Arthur, 2, with art dealer Caspar Jopling — told fans that she was fine after the incident via an Instagram Story.

“To those asking I am ok!" Goulding wrote alongside a firework emoji. "Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”.

Goulding’s incident comes on the heels of similar onstage events involving artists including Bebe RexhaDrakeKelsea BalleriniSteve LacyKid Cudi and Pink.

Her fellow Brit Harry Styles was also hit in the face by a flying object while performing in Vienna in July. During his Love on Tour show, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was also hit by objects including Skittles, a tampon, chicken nuggets and a bouquet of flowers.

Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023.

Rob Ball/Getty

In April, Goulding spoke to PEOPLE about how she has previously suffered from anxiety and experienced numerous ups and downs with mental health since she welcomed Arthur in April 2021.

"At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability," she added.

She has also leaned on the support of Jopling, 31, who she married in a lavish ceremony in 2021.

"He's way more rational and pragmatic than me," she said. "I delve constantly in the past and worry about the future. It makes for good songwriting, but it doesn't make for good mental health."



Related Articles
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding Gets Hit in Face with Firework During UK Festival Performance — and Continues Singing!
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Harry Styles Hit in Face Again By Object Thrown During Vienna ConcertÂ 
Harry Styles Hit in Face Again by Object Thrown During Vienna Concert
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Eye with Bracelet During Idaho Concert: 'Don't Throw Things'
Latto performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023
Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Says It's 'Not Appropriate' to Throw Objects at Concerts: 'You Could Really Injure Somebody'
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Confirms the End of Her Relationship with Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: Report
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding Reprioritized Career to Be with Son Arthur: He 'Zaps' My Anxiety Away (Exclusive)
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium
Billie Eilish and Finneas Urge Fans to Stop Throwing Objects at Artists: 'Don't Do It'
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things' at Performers: 'Disrespectful and Very Dangerous'
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Drake Performs with Version of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop