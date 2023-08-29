Ellie Goulding Gets Hit in Face with Firework During UK Festival Performance — and Continues Singing!

The British pop star was performing her hit song "Miracle" at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England when the pyro effect went off

Updated on August 29, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding. Photo:

Harry Herd/Redferns

Ellie Goulding is learning the hard way that fireworks should always be set off at a safe distance away from people — including yourself.

During the British pop star's performance at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England over the weekend, she was in the midst of singing Calvin Harris collaboration "Miracle" when a firework went off on stage and appeared to hit her in the face.

Goulding, 36, was jumping and dancing on stage before she paused to sing the lyric, "To believe in a miracle," immediately after which pyrotechnics were set off, including one that hit her, per a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok by user @random.15071.

Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding.

Rob Ball/Getty

She then laughed, yelled "F---!" and finished the last five songs of the performance without a hitch. In fact, the Grammy nominee's reaction to the moment was so subtle that many fans in attendance didn't catch what happened.

"i went there yesterday i [saw] that but didn't know she got hit," wrote one fan in a TikTok comment, while another said, "omg i didn't realise that's why she laughed."

A rep for Goulding did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding.

Rob Ball/Getty

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer-songwriter opened up about how welcoming her son Arthur, 2, with husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021 has helped her longtime anxiety.

"At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding, who felt anxious pulling herself away from work as a new mom. "I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability."

She also said that having the support of Jopling, 31, has helped her in low moments. "He's way more rational and pragmatic than me," Goulding said of her husband. "I delve constantly in the past and worry about the future. It makes for good songwriting, but it doesn't make for good mental health."

