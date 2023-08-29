Entertainment Music Ellie Goulding Gets Hit in Face with Firework During UK Festival Performance — and Continues Singing! The British pop star was performing her hit song "Miracle" at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England when the pyro effect went off By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 29, 2023 02:55PM EDT Trending Videos Ellie Goulding. Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns Ellie Goulding is learning the hard way that fireworks should always be set off at a safe distance away from people — including yourself. During the British pop star's performance at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England over the weekend, she was in the midst of singing Calvin Harris collaboration "Miracle" when a firework went off on stage and appeared to hit her in the face. Goulding, 36, was jumping and dancing on stage before she paused to sing the lyric, "To believe in a miracle," immediately after which pyrotechnics were set off, including one that hit her, per a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok by user @random.15071. Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt Ellie Goulding. Rob Ball/Getty She then laughed, yelled "F---!" and finished the last five songs of the performance without a hitch. In fact, the Grammy nominee's reaction to the moment was so subtle that many fans in attendance didn't catch what happened. "i went there yesterday i [saw] that but didn't know she got hit," wrote one fan in a TikTok comment, while another said, "omg i didn't realise that's why she laughed." A rep for Goulding did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Ellie Goulding Reprioritized Career to Be with Son Arthur: He 'Zaps' My Anxiety Away (Exclusive) Ellie Goulding. Rob Ball/Getty In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer-songwriter opened up about how welcoming her son Arthur, 2, with husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021 has helped her longtime anxiety. "At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding, who felt anxious pulling herself away from work as a new mom. "I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability." She also said that having the support of Jopling, 31, has helped her in low moments. "He's way more rational and pragmatic than me," Goulding said of her husband. "I delve constantly in the past and worry about the future. It makes for good songwriting, but it doesn't make for good mental health."