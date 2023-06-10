Ellen Pompeo Admits She Doesn't Have the ‘Stamina’ to Keep Watching 'Grey’s Anatomy' with Her Daughter

Ellen Pompeo is having a hard time getting through all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy.

In a recent Variety article, the actress, 53, chatted with her Grey's Anatomy costar Katherine Heigl about their respective experiences on the show and shared whether either of their kids have watched the series.

"Everyone in her class in sixth grade had [watched the show]," Pompeo said of daughter Stella, 12, "which I thought was a bit crazy, knowing what's in the first seasons. She was like, 'Mom, I'm the only one who hasn't seen it.'"

"So I said OK. In the summer, she started watching it. And at first, I was like, 'Oh, this is so amazing, and we're going to watch it together.' Then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was like, 'I don't have the stamina for this!'"

"I filmed all these episodes; I can't now go back and watch it again. What's interesting is I hadn't watched a lot of Grey's, because we were always working."

Pompeo shares son Eli Christopher, 5, and daughters Sienna May, 7, and Stella with husband Chris Ivery.

In the 19th season of Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo took a step back from her iconic role as Meredith Grey. After leaving, Pompeo said she is "super happy" and looking forward to spending more time with her kids.

"I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them," she told Drew Barrymore in December 2022.

Though the star has been very private about her family life, she has opened up about her children on occasion. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2016, Pompeo discussed the importance of role models and that she makes a point to expose her daughters to "beautiful, powerful, strong Black women," whether it's in magazines or on TV.

"My daughters are Black so it's very important to me that they see a lot of images of beautiful, powerful, strong Black women," she told PEOPLE. "Every time there is a Black woman on a magazine cover, whether it is Kerry Washington or whoever it is, I make sure that magazine is in my house and on my table. For me, that's super important."

In July 2022, the family of five made a rare public appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy. Pompeo gave fans a glimpse into their family vacation on Instagram, sharing individual snaps of the kids soaking up the Italian sunshine.

