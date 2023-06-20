Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'

Ellen Pompeo is in puppy love.

The Grey's Anatomy actress, 53, recently adopted a new puppy into her pack from Maeday Rescue in Los Angeles. According to the rescue, Pompeo's new furry friend is named Tom, and he has been through several homes before ending up with the actress.

On Tuesday, Maeday Rescue posted a photo of Pompeo and Tom to its Instagram to celebrate the adoption. In the post, Pompeo smiles lovingly at an excited Tom. Maeday used the photo's caption to detail Tom's journey from his mother's rescue on the desert streets to his adoption into the Pompeo household.

"Tom was born in the desert to a dog that a family found on the streets and didn't realize was pregnant. The family reached out to Maeday when the litter was 2 months old, and he is the first to be adopted from the litter. Thanks to his foster mom for jumping in for three puppies and to his original fosters who kept him with the mom for 8 weeks. He is a very lucky boy!"

On the additional slides of its Instagram post, Maeday Rescue included a video of Tom running joyously along a rocky beach and Tom's get-to-know-you antics with another dog.



Tom's adoption comes two years after the death of Pompeo's beloved dog, Valentino. In a 2021 Instagram post, the actress mourned the death of Valentino, writing, "Everyone who knows me knows our bond was on another level... what a blessing this bond was. As heartbroken as I am I will remember the good times."

Pompeo's celebrity friends wrote supportive comments to her after Valentino's death. Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote, "Awww….hugs, love and the knowledge that Valentino knew he was loved." Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy co-star Patrick Dempsey commented, "He was a little sweetie, i am so sorry for your loss. big hug and kiss."

Dogs have been a significant part of Pompeo's life for years. In 2006, Pompeo told PEOPLE about her then-fresh relationship with Chris Ivery, who Pompeo has been married to for fifteen years, and how pets fit into their lives.

"We walked on the beach, then we came home, took a shower, and went out for sushi. Then we laid on the couch with the dogs and watched TV," Pompeo said at the time of a typical date night for the couple.

