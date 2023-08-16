Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary: ‘My Life Is Blessed’

The couple — who married in 2008 — has been enjoying a getaway to Spain as they marked the special milestone

August 16, 2023
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres (right) wrote a touching tribute to wife Portia De Rossi (left) in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary.

Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres is feeling "blessed."

The former talk show host, 65, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her wife, Portia De Rossi, on Wednesday in honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

"To my wife of 15 years," DeGeneres wrote. "I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary."

DeGeneres also offered a glimpse of the high-style way the couple is celebrating the special milestone. She shared a photo of her and De Rossi, 50, posing on the deck of a yacht with a stunning ocean backdrop behind them. It appears to be the same vessel the pair was seen on in a photo shared by Kris Jenner on Tuesday.

The Kardashians star, 67, revealed in a hashtag that the group was taking in the sights around Majorca. “Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Jenner wrote in the Instagram, tagging DeGeneres and De Rossi, along with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

DeGeneres commented on the post, "The best. Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship." She referred to the cheetah-print look Jenner was sporting, which she showed off in one of her photos.

When De Rossi surprised her comedian wife with a vow renewal earlier this year, Jenner was on hand to officiate the ceremony. On Jan. 31, a small group of friends and family gathered for what they thought was a party for De Rossi's birthday. But instead, the Arrested Development star walked in re-wearing her Zac Posen wedding dress from the couple's August 2008 wedding.

After Jenner gave a short opening speech, calling the women "two peas in a pod," De Rossi joked, "Surprise!" before sharing some touching words with her wife.

"You don't have to say anything at all but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me," she told DeGeneres.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Portia De Rossi (left) and Ellen DeGeneres married in 2008. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The two previously opened up about their relationship and how it's evolved over the years in PEOPLE's 2021 Love Issue.

"We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first," De Rossi said at the time. "By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her."

DeGeneres joked about just how solid — and in sync — the couple is after more than a decade together. "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches — no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy," she explained, adding that they're "lucky to have each other."

The pair is likely enjoying more downtime together these days, since DeGeneres' long-running daytime talk show came to an end last year after 19 seasons. Leading up to the final episode on May 26, De Rossi made an appearance and shared her hopes for DeGeneres as she embarked on a new chapter in life.

"Honestly, I just want you to do something that makes you really happy," she told her. "But I want to make sure that you continue being a teacher because that's really what you've been for everybody."

