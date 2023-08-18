Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Smooch on a Yacht While Celebrating 15th Anniversary

“I fall more in love with you every day,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Updated on August 18, 2023 11:43PM EDT
Ellen Degeneres and Portia DeRossi can't keep their hands off each other while kissing on a 40-foot catamaran yacht celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in Santa Barbara harbor on Wednesday
Photo:

Mega Agency

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are loving their vacation time — and each other. 

On Wednesday, DeGeneres, 65, was spotted aboard a 40-foot catamaran yacht, continuing her water travels with her wife, de Rossi. Celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary, the couple shared a kiss, embracing each other in some loved-up snapshots. 

The same day that they shared the kiss, DeGeneres took to Instagram to share her love for de Rossi, 50, on their 15th anniversary. Posting a picture of herself and the Arrested Development actress online, DeGeneres said she was feeling “blessed.” 

"To my wife of 15 years," DeGeneres wrote. "I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary."

Ellen Degeneres and Portia DeRossi can't keep their hands off each other while kissing on a 40-foot catamaran yacht celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in Santa Barbara harbor on Wednesday

Mega Agency

Some of DeGeneres’ celebrity friends chimed in to show their love for the power couple. 

“Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples,” wrote author and podcast host Jay Shetty. “Sending SO much love your way.” 

“Happy anniversary!” actress Julia Louis Dreyfus chimed in. 

While DeGeneres and de Rossi may be enjoying their one-on-one time, that hasn’t stopped them from inviting their high-profile pals aboard. Back in July, Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted yachting with the couple

“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Jenner, 67, captioned her Instagram post showing off the trip, before tagging her friends and writing "#majorca" in the caption. 

Referring to the cheetah-print look Jenner was sporting, DeGeneres commented on the post, "The best. Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship." 

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been feeling the love long before they boarded their catamaran yacht. Back in January, the Sirens actress surprised her wife with a vow renewal, even re-wearing her wedding dress from 15 years ago. 

The vow renewal, which was posted to The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s YouTube Channel, hosted a slew of celebrity attendants, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Orlando Bloom, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry

Kris Jenner stood front and center, officiating the ceremony.

"These two are couples goals and continue to amaze me with how cute they are together, a match made in heaven," Jenner said. "Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with." 

