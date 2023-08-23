Elle King Hopes for 'Long, Wonderful, Healthy Life' amid 2-Year Postpartum Journey

"I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I’M HEALTHY," the Grammy-nominated singer wrote on Instagram

Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
August 23, 2023
Elle King
Hubert Vestil/Getty

Elle King is opening up about her mental health and fitness journey since welcoming her first baby in 2021.

On Wednesday, the singer, 34, penned a reflection on Instagram about how far she has come mentally and physically after “almost 2 years postpartum.” She also shared a glimpse of her daily routine with a video of her skin prep ahead of soundcheck and an outdoor workout afterward.

“I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 - now 2023,” she wrote. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an ongoing, still working towards ever-changing goals kinda thing.”

King explained that her mental health postpartum is ultimately the reason she is sharing her experience with fans now.

“I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy,” she revealed. “I also didn’t even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn’t even sing.”

Because of this, King said she “started slow” with “metabolic workouts” and “light cardio to warm up my body, my lungs, my voice, and my spirit.” She added, “I am a creature of habit, so I changed my f---ing habits. Every few weeks I feel my body getting stronger."

The Grammy nominee noted that she has since added “more workouts” and has found a workout buddy in bassist Paul DeVincenzo, who she said is “basically a bodybuilder.” 

Elle King

Elle King/Instagram

However, she also recognized that not everyone has a partner to help motivate them on their fitness journey. She urged her followers, “If you don’t have one of those then YOU have to be your own champion. Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it’s so much more.”

“My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body,” said King. “Some days I count stretch marks. Some days I hug myself and say thank you to my body. Today is a kind day. I’ve been tiny, I’ve been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I’M HEALTHY.”

King continued to discuss personal details about her health and clear up any rumors regarding her weight loss: “I can’t believe that I even have to say this, but no, I am not on any weight loss medication. I have PCOS and I am pre-diabetic. My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. I watched him prick his finger and give himself shots. I do not judge anyone who is trying to live a healthier life.”

Ending her message on an uplifting note, King wrote, “I can only share MY OWN JOURNEY! I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy🤘😇.”

Elle King

Elle King/Instagram

King welcomed son Lucky Levi Tooker with tattoo artist Dan Tooker on Sept. 1, 2021.

"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," King exclusively told PEOPLE when she revealed she was pregnant in March that year. "Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” hitmaker has struggled with infertility and previously suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance.

"It's such a major thing that so many people go through, but it's so secretive — like you have to go through it alone," King said of pregnancy loss. "Nobody talks about it. It's like you're supposed to feel shame; like you're not supposed to tell people before 12 weeks, because if you lose it, it's going to be embarrassing for you and you don't want other people to get their hopes up. Like, holy s---."

"I've experienced loss and to go through that pain of losing two pregnancies, it just feels like life is over, life is done. You have to go through this intense and really just unbelievably draining and shocking grieving period. You feel like such a failure," King added. "Then when [you get pregnant again], you're so afraid to enjoy it and be happy because you're so scared that it's going to be taken away. Just because I'm having a pregnancy that's going well now it doesn't mean that I'm over losing any pregnancy."

King — who has also been open about her past divorce and struggles with substance abuse and PTSD — said she wanted to share the story of her "high-risk pregnancy" in hopes of helping others.

"I just have the opportunity to share parts of my life with people out there. Whatever my platform is, I know that I have one. If you're going to share your f---ing life, share f---ing all of it," she said.

