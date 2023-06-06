Elle Fanning Reveals She Lost Film Role at 16 Because She Was Considered 'Unf—able': 'So Disgusting'

The actress said "there's probably a lot more damaging comments" that were "filtered" by her team

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 6, 2023 01:08 PM
Elle Fanning attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Elle Fanning is sharing "disgusting" feedback she got during a casting process as a teen.

During The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Roundtable where she discussed her role on Hulu's The Great, Fanning, 25, also recalled being deemed "unf---able" at just 16 years old when she auditioned for a "father-daughter road trip comedy" movie.

"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy," Fanning began.

"I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this — that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered — but this one got to me," she continued. "I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf---able.' "

Added Fanning, "It's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!' "

NEWS: Elle Fanning Lack of Followers

Shutterstock

Asked how she processed that at the time, Fanning said, "I was always immensely confident, but of course you’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird."

"I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, 'Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?' I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself," she explained.

Fanning, who is younger sister to actress Dakota Fanning, said she was "very protected" as a child star in Hollywood.

"I have an amazing manager and agent who’ve been with me since I was 8 or 9, same people," she said.

SXSW 2022 Fashion
Dave Pedley/Getty

Known for films like Maleficent, Super 8 and The Neon Demon, Fanning told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in April that she's gaining more confidence in her work life.

"These days, I feel like my voice matters. For a while, I’d be like, 'Oh well, I’m young, people don’t necessarily want to listen to me, they probably know more anyway.' But there comes a point when you register that you’ve been doing this for 20 years," she said.

"I may not always have the answer, but I’ve realized that sometimes you do have to have a little bit of that Catherine [the Great] ego and say, 'Listen to me!' "

