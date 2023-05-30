Elizabeth Holmes Is Scheduled to Report to Prison Today to Start 11-Year Sentence for Theranos Fraud

A judge ordered Elizabeth Holmes, 39, to turn herself in by May 30

By
Published on May 30, 2023 11:12 AM
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes. Photo: Yichuan Cao/Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, is scheduled to report to prison today.

A judge ordered Holmes, 39, turn herself in by May 30 after she was convicted in 2022 on four counts of fraud in connection with her blood-testing company that duped investors out of millions of dollars.

The mom of two will begin her 11-year, 3-month sentence at a minimum-security prison in Bryan, Texas, CNBC reports.

RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes Denied Request to Stay Out of Jail As She Appeals Fraud Conviction

Holmes’ attorneys filed a 132-page appeal in April asking for a reduction in prison time after claiming the conviction was unjust and that Holmes did not intend to deceive investors, PEOPLE previously reported.

"The government's case largely parroted the public narrative," the appeal says. "The government put front and center the claim that Holmes knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to investors the capabilities of Theranos's technology."

Her request to stay out of prison while she appeals the conviction was denied.

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, walks back to her hotel following a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in court for a restitution hearing. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images)
Elizabeth Holmes. Philip Pacheco/Getty

RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos Founder, Found Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which tricked investors by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors accused her of trying to flee to Mexico after she was convicted in January 2022.

