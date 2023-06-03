Elizabeth Holmes Is Seen for the First Time Since Beginning Her 11 Year Prison Sentence

In an exclusive photo, the disgraced Theranos founder is seen walking in her prison uniform as her lengthy sentence begins

By Nicole Acosta
and
Published on June 3, 2023 02:00 PM
Elizabeth Holmes, seen taking a walk in the prison yard at Bryon Federal Prison Camp, Texas
Photo:

Splash 

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos, has been spotted behind bars for the first time since beginning her lengthy prison sentence this week, in an exclusive photo obtained by PEOPLE.

In the exclusive photo, Holmes, 39, is seen walking alone in her prison uniform through the yard at a Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security, all-female prison in Bryan, Texas, where she’s expected to spend the next 11 years and three months. 

The mom-of-two turned herself in to authorities on May 30. Holmes was convicted in 2022 on four counts of fraud in connection with her medical startup that duped investors out of millions of dollars.

According to Lynn Espejo, a former FPC Bryan inmate and now-criminal justice reform advocate, Holmes will room with three other cellmates in a tight, concrete space, FOX Business reports.

Holmes’ attorneys filed a 132-page appeal in April asking for a reduction in prison time after claiming the conviction was unjust and that Holmes did not intend to deceive investors, PEOPLE previously reported.

Her request to stay out of prison while she appeals the conviction was denied.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which tricked investors by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

