Elizabeth Holmes Is in Same Prison as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah

Elizabeth Holmes is serving time in federal prison alongside another notable inmate – Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

On Tuesday, Holmes, 39, reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum-security prison facility that houses 655 female offenders.

The disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos began her 11-year, three-month prison sentence on Tuesday, the Bureau of Federal Prisons confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the BOP, Shah, 49, is also imprisoned at Bryan FPC, about 100 miles outside of Houston.

Both Shah and Holmes were convicted on fraud charges.

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud in connection with her medical startup that duped investors out of millions of dollars, while the RHOSLC star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, a U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York news release reads.

Elizabeth Holmes. Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty

Jen Shah. Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty



In February, Shah began her 78-month stint in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

While serving time, both women are subject to a daily, 6 a.m. wake-up call, according to the prison handbook. They are expected to keep their cells clean and sanitized and maintain a regular job assignment. Inmates are paid between $0.23 and $1.15 for their work.

Citing a sketch from previous convicts obtained by The Wall Street Journal, prison cells at Bryan FPC are sparsely furnished, with bunk beds, a table, folding chair and lockers.

Meal offerings are also modest.

"[Breakfast] It had one piece of wheat bread, an apple, two packets of jelly and a packet of instant oatmeal. I ate the piece of bread: a lady was offering instant coffee in the common area but I didn't have a mug," Shah, who appeared in three seasons of RHOSLC, wrote in an Instagram post in March. "I saved the apple and oatmeal packet in my locker since I don't go to the commissary until next Tuesday. If I get hungry, I can at least have something to eat."

The handbook states inmates are allowed 300 minutes of phone call time per month granted in 15-minute allotments, as well as the opportunity for video calls.

Family members are allowed to visit at least four hours per month, "but usually the prison can provide more," the prison website states.



Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which tricked investors by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

She was tried on 11 counts of fraud. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.