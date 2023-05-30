Elizabeth Holmes Is in Same Prison as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah

Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah were both convicted on fraud charges

By
Published on May 30, 2023 05:47 PM
Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah Prison
Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah . Photo:

Getty Images (2)

Elizabeth Holmes is serving time in federal prison alongside another notable inmate – Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah.

On Tuesday, Holmes, 39, reported to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum-security prison facility that houses 655 female offenders. 

The disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos began her 11-year, three-month prison sentence on Tuesday, the Bureau of Federal Prisons confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the BOP, Shah, 49, is also imprisoned at Bryan FPC, about 100 miles outside of Houston.

Both Shah and Holmes were convicted on fraud charges.

Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud in connection with her medical startup that duped investors out of millions of dollars, while the RHOSLC star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, a U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York news release reads.

Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes.

Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Jen Shah
Jen Shah. Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty


In February, Shah began her 78-month stint in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

While serving time, both women are subject to a daily, 6 a.m. wake-up call, according to the prison handbook. They are expected to keep their cells clean and sanitized and maintain a regular job assignment. Inmates are paid between $0.23 and $1.15 for their work.

Citing a sketch from previous convicts obtained by The Wall Street Journal, prison cells at Bryan FPC are sparsely furnished, with bunk beds, a table, folding chair and lockers.

Meal offerings are also modest.

"[Breakfast] It had one piece of wheat bread, an apple, two packets of jelly and a packet of instant oatmeal. I ate the piece of bread: a lady was offering instant coffee in the common area but I didn't have a mug," Shah, who appeared in three seasons of RHOSLC, wrote in an Instagram post in March. "I saved the apple and oatmeal packet in my locker since I don't go to the commissary until next Tuesday. If I get hungry, I can at least have something to eat."

The handbook states inmates are allowed 300 minutes of phone call time per month granted in 15-minute allotments, as well as the opportunity for video calls.

Family members are allowed to visit at least four hours per month, "but usually the prison can provide more," the prison website states.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which tricked investors by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

She was tried on 11 counts of fraud. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Related Articles
Heather Pressdee, Pennsylvania nurse charged with Killing 2 patients
Pa. Nurse Accused of Killing Patients with Excessive Insulin, Saying Man Was 'Better Off Dead'
Aderrien Murry
11-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Being Shot by Police After He Called 911 for Help
Elizabeth Holmes enters federal prison camp
Elizabeth Holmes Arrives at Federal Prison in Texas to Begin 11-Year Sentence
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Tenn. Woman Who Disappeared on Cross-Country Trip with Boyfriend Is Seen Selling Her Phone Over Weekend
Judy Malinowski rollout
Mom Recounts Judy Malinowski’s Last Words for 2 Daughters Before She Succumbed to Burn Injuries
In this photo provided by Guyana's Department of Public Information, the dormitory of a secondary school is burned in Mahdia, Guyana, Monday, May 22, 2023. A nighttime fire raced through the dormitory early Monday, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others, authorities said.
Teenage Girl Charged with Killing 19 in School Dorm Fire After Cell Phone Was Confiscated
police-tape
Police Hear Crying Baby Inside Fla. Home, Then Discover Beloved Teacher Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
Teenage girl gunned down at a graduation party
Ga. Girl, 16, Who Was 'Full of Life' Killed at Party Celebrating Graduation Near School
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Tenn. Woman Vanished on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend 3 Weeks Ago, Police Fear Domestic Violence
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
Body of Inmate Who Escaped from Ohio Prison Found Floating in River
Judy Malinowski rollout
Judy Malinowski Shared Dying Wish for Her Kids with Mom Before Deathbed Testimony Led to Ex's Conviction
Fla. Woman Allegedly Drives Drunk onto Beach, Narrowly Missing Memorial Day Weekend Sunbathers
Fla. Woman Allegedly Drives Drunk onto Beach, Narrowly Missing Memorial Day Weekend Sunbathers
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Keith Murriel
3 Former Mississippi Officers Indicted on Murder and Manslaughter Charges in Keith Murriel's Death
Olalde family
Texas Teen Allegedly Killed Parents and 2 Siblings, Then Said He Did it Because They Were 'Cannibals'
Claudette Powers
37 Years After Her Murder, Authorities Identify a Calif. Woman Slain in 1986