Elizabeth Holmes' Prison Sentence Already Reduced by 2 Years, Records Show

Holmes was sentenced last November to 11 years and three months in federal prison

Updated on July 11, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Elizabeth Holmes
Photo:

Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty

Elizabeth Holmes11-year prison sentence has already been reduced by two years.

Federal prison records reviewed by PEOPLE show Holmes, 39, now has a release date of Dec. 29, 2032. 

NBC News confirmed Holmes’ release date with a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, who told the outlet prisoners could earn an earlier release through good behavior. That time is "projected in their projected release date."

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison last November after being convicted of multiple counts of fraud. The founder of the blood-testing lab Theranos, Holmes has been in Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, since late April.

She was charged over false claims she made to investors about the blood-testing company. She was found guilty on four of the 11 charges she faced — three for wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on April 22, 2019
Elizabeth Holmes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Holmes duped investors out of millions of dollars through the company, which she falsely claimed could run hundreds of medical tests using a few drops of a patient’s blood. However, a 2015 report by John Carreyrou in The Wall Street Journal showed she faked the positive test results and that her technology did not actually work.

Holmes was also accused of lying to investors in 2015, telling them that Theranos would generate $1 billion in revenue when prosecutors say she knew the company would only generate a few hundred thousand dollars that year.

Her list of investors grew to include a number of high-profile American figures, including former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family, one of the richest families in the country who founded Walmart.

Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes.

Getty Images

She appealed her conviction earlier this year after announcing the birth of her second child, asking a judge to allow her to stay out of prison while she fights her case.

However, prosecutors claimed she was a flight frisk who had previously tried to flee the country after buying a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction.

Holmes’ life is the subject of an HBO documentary as well as a Hulu miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.

