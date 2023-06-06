Elizabeth Holmes Seen with Husband and Parents on Prison Visiting Day: Report

Holmes, 39, is serving out her 11-year, three-month prison sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas

By
Published on June 6, 2023 04:01 PM
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, arrives at Federal Prison Camp Bryan
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., left, arrives at Federal Prison Camp Bryan. Photo:

Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty 

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing company Theranos, was reunited with her husband and parents five days after reporting to prison, according to the Daily Mail.

Holmes, 39, is serving out her 11-year, three-month prison sentence at Federal Prison Camp
Bryan in Texas, after she was convicted on four counts of fraud in connection with her medical startup that duped investors out of millions of dollars. She turned herself in on May 30.

On Sunday, Holmes — who was wearing a prison-issued uniform — was paid a visit by her husband Billy Evans and parents Christian and Noel Holmes on the prison grounds, where she was spotted potentially breaking prison regulations, the Daily Mail reports.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Holmes appears to be holding Evans’ finger, a possible violation of prison policy that states, “a brief kiss, embrace and/or handshake are allowed only upon arrival and departure,” according to the prison handbook.

During the seven-hour visit, the couple was captured walking through the prison yard and spending time together on a picnic table, the Daily Mail reports.

Holmes first rose to prominence in 2014 as the founder and CEO of Theranos, which tricked investors by falsely purporting that its technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Holmes was tried on 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley company. The jury found Holmes guilty of four of the charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

