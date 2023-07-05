Elizabeth Banks Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary to Max Handelman With New Sapphire Ring

"Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together," Banks wrote on Instagram

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 10:38PM EDT
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman
Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty; Elizabeth Banks/Instagram

Elizabeth Banks is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with a big new ring.

The actress, 49, posted an Instagram Story Wednesday to commemorate her two-decades-long marriage to Max Handelman, who she married in 2003. In the photo, she showed off her newest piece of jewelry; a peacock sapphire stone surrounded by gorgeous small diamonds atop a diamond band.  

Elizabeth Banks/Instagram

Elizabeth Banks/Instagram

“The 20th anniversary ring,” she captioned the striking image.

The Pitch Perfect alum also shared two Instagram posts honoring the milestone — both featuring black-and-white photos from her wedding day. The first captures Banks smiling as she holds Handelman’s hand, followed by another image of the pair now.

“20. Years. Married. Made a life together. Made a business. Made a family. Still mad for each other. We’re doing alright @maxhandelman,” she wrote in a sweet message to her hubby.

The second post shows Banks holding a bouquet of flowers in one hand and her sportswriter husband’s hand in the other as the two walk down the aisle after saying ‘I do.’

“Time flies when you’re making an amazing life together. 20 years. Proudest achievement," she wrote. "Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn’t do it without you.”

Fans and friends took to the comments to congratulate the couple. One said, “Happy Anniversary here’s to 20 plus more years. Xx.”

Another commented: “Congratulations and big, huge love! 🔥🙌❤️.”

Others wrote, “Omg amazing!! Love u guys,” and “Look at these children! Happy Anniversary!!! Love you!”

Although it’s their 20th wedding anniversary, Banks and Handelman, 50, have been together for 30 years and share two children together, Felix, 12, and Magnus Mitchell, 10.

The actress and Handelman welcomed both of their sons through surrogacy due to what she calls her “broken belly." Banks said she’s glad reproductive issues are becoming less taboo for women to talk about in a 2019 cover story for Net-a-Porter’s Porter Edit.

“I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation,” she explained at the time. “And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I’m grateful for that.”

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 2" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In that same interview, Banks said her marriage is “the thing I’m most proud of.”

“I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together. We were constantly making decisions that kept us close,” she added.

Banks also admitted that she’s “a little traditional when it comes to marriage. I think there are people that go into marriage thinking: ‘If it doesn’t work, I’ll get divorced.’ That’s not me. You’re going to have bad moments. You’ve committed to something. Do you value it or don’t you?”

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handleman
Elizabeth Banks Instagram

The pair also own Brownstone Productions, which produced all three Pitch Perfect movies and Charlie’s Angels, among others.

