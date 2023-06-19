Elderly Woman Found Alive Inside Coffin at Her Own Wake Is Now Dead

Bella Montoya died after a week in intensive care, according to her son, Gilbert Barberán, the Associated Press reports.

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Funeral room in a hospital
coffin. Photo:

Getty

A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at an Ecuadorian hospital and later found alive in her coffin at her wake is now dead. 

Bella Montoya, a retired nurse, died after spending a week in intensive care, according to her son, Gilbert Barberán, the Associated Press reports. She passed away Friday night from an ischemic stroke, Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

“During her hospital stay, she received comprehensive medical care and periodic evaluation by hospital specialists. Likewise, the respective medical audit was carried out for this case,” the statement continued.

Montoya was brought to the hospital June 9 after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest and a possible stroke, according to the Associated Press. After not responding to the resuscitation efforts, she was declared dead. 

Doctors informed Montoya’s family, including her son Gilberto Barbera, that she was dead and handed over a death certificate, according to the AP. The family took her to a funeral home and held a wake. Five hours in, the coffin started to rattle.

“It gave us all a fright,” Barbera told the AP. 

“There were about 20 of us there,” he continued. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached, we could see that she was breathing heavily.”

In a video taken as soon as she was discovered breathing, the open coffin sat in a small light blue room with a crucifix and several lights. Montoya laid in the coffin wrapped in several different colorful blankets and breathed heavily, with her mouth opening and closing in quick succession. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Relatives removed Montoya from the coffin and quickly took her back to the hospital where she was placed in intensive care. According to her son, she remained in serious condition with an uncertain prognosis until her death.

Montoya was in intensive care at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo, according to Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health. The ministry is now opening an investigation to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the ministry said in a statement.

Related Articles
Shane Stephenson Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job
Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job: ‘Right Place, Right Time’
9-Year-Old Jace Wiggins Saves Classmatesâ Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Class Party.
9-Year-Old Saves Classmate's Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Elementary School Party
Carl Eiswerth
TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35 After Car Crash: He 'Was Full of Life'
Steven Jackson
Arizona Man, 66, Killed in 'Extremely Unusual' Bear Attack: 'Our Prayers Are With You'
Dads Celebrate First Father's Day After Adopting 6 Siblings.
Florida Dads Celebrate First Father’s Day After Adopting 6 Siblings: 'Instantly in Love'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/heidi-ernst-shark-attack?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_x4v+heidi-ernst-shark-attack
'Fearless' Scuba Diver's Leg Amputated After Being Attacked by Shark in the Bahamas
Idaho Dad and 3 Kids Killed in Car Crash After Teen Daughter Fell Asleep at Wheel
‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand
Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado struck the town
3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Texas Town
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
15 People Dead in Canada After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide: 'Incredibly Tragic,' Says Justin Trudeau
U.S. Couple Who Died at Luxury Mexican Hotel 'Thought They Had Food Poising'
2 Americans Found Dead at an Oceanfront Resort in Mexico: 'Completely Unexpected'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'
Our Planet II
Netflix Docuseries Crew Attacked by Sharks While Filming Episode: 'Like Something Out of 'Jaws''
Kandace Schipper
Woman, 29, Who Went Missing During Trip to Japan Has Been Found Safe: 'We're Relieved,' Family Says
Hotel Rancho Pescadero
2 Americans Found Dead Inside Hotel Room in Mexico Died of ‘Intoxication by Substance to Be Determined’