E.L. James Says She Choreographed 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Sex Scenes with Husband in the Backseat of a Car

'People were walking by to the football ground at the end of the road,' the author recalled in a chat with TODAY.com

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 21, 2023 04:25PM EDT
E.L. James Says She Choreographed 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Sex Scenes with Husband in the Backseat of a Car
E.L. James and husband Niall Leonard; Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015). Photo:

Getty;Chuck Zlotnick/Focus/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock 

E.L. James knew who to ask for help when it came time to translate the steamier moments from her Fifty Shades of Grey book series for the screen.

In an interview with TODAY.com published Tuesday, the best-selling author said she enlisted her husband, Niall Leonard, to help her choreograph some of the sex scenes between Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) — in the backseat of a Mini Cooper!

"I said, ‘All right, I’ll sit on your lap,' " James, 60, recalled of what she told her husband, while they were "fully clothed" in the backseat of the car on a Saturday afternoon.

"People were walking by to the football ground at the end of the road. They were thinking, 'What are these two doing?' " she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

DAKOTA JOHNSON and JAMIE DORNAN return as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Darker, the second chapter based on the worldwide bestselling &igrave;Fifty Shades&icirc; phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015&iacute;s blockbuster film that grossed more than $560 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine&iacute;s Day and invites you to slip into something a shade darker. Credit: Doane Gregory &copy; Universal Pictures
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker (2017).

James' notoriety for the erotic themes in her Fifty Shades series has inspired many a product over the years, included a branded sex toy that she owns.

And it created quite the hilarious (and perhaps awkward) situation for the mother of two.

"My son once asked to get the sex toys off the table because his chemistry teacher was coming over," James told TODAY.com.

As for Leonard, he reads all of his wife's writing first and, according to her, actually "writes far better than I do."

"He’ll read a chapter once I’ve finished it and is very helpful in putting it all right,” James said. “He’s someone I can bounce ideas off of. I don’t always take his ideas, though.” 

Bestselling author E.L. James (l) and actress Dakota Johnson arrive at the world premiere of the film 'Fifty Shades of Grey' during the 65th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 11 February 2015. The movie is presented out of competition at the Berlinale, which runs from 05 to 15 February 2015.
E.L. James and Dakota Johnson at the world premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty

In an interview for Vanity Fair's July 2022 issue, Johnson, 33, said it was a constant creative battle making the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, and that James exercised her creative control and interfered with the vision she and some other people behind the scenes had in mind.

"It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven't been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I'm proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it's supposed to, but it was tricky," said Johnson.

"She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," the actress said of the author, who was also a producer on the film franchise. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

A rep for James did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time but in 2019, she told The Arizona Republic that she had "such a miserable time making the Fifty Shades of Grey movie."

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes Husband Chris Pratt Happy Birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You Like Crazy'
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are spotted on a bike ride in New York City. Jennifer, 52, wore a white t-shirt, jeans, and white trainers. The 52 year old English actor wore a henley shirt, light trousers, and Dr Martens shoes.
Jennifer Connelly and Husband Paul Bettany Go on a Bike Ride Together in New York City
Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'
Joanna Lumley attends Shakespeare's Birthday lunch presented by Pragnell and hosted by Alexander Armstrong in the grounds of the Royal Shakespeare Company on April 23, 2022
Joanna Lumley Calls Movie Sex Scenes Exploitative and 'Revolting': 'Thank God I'm Beyond It Now'
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Says She Never Pressured Him to Leave 'Yellowstone' Before Split
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Lindsay Lohan Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for Husband Bader Shammas: âWords Cannot Express My Love For You
Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Words Cannot Express My Love' in Birthday Tribute to Husband Bader Shammas
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After She Filed
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Praises 'Goddess' Friend Janet Jackson After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Sarah Jessica Parker Robert Downey Jr.
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting