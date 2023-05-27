Lifestyle Home This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64 That's its lowest price ever By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington While vacuuming can be a mundane chore, it's essential for keeping floors sparkling and free from built up dirt and grime. It's key to have quality equipment to keep floors ship-shape, and if your old vacuum cleaner has seen better days, it may be time to upgrade. Consider picking up the Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale at Amazon. It’s smaller and lighter than an upright vacuum, and is up to the task of cleaning your floors efficiently. Whether your home is packed with kids and pets running around or you just like to keep your home spotless, you’ll enjoy how this stick vacuum moves. The device is less than eight pounds and doesn’t need to be attached to an outlet, making it easy to carry from room to room. It's designed for the toughest jobs, complete with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust and dirt you may have otherwise missed. And with 20,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dust, debris, and hair from various surfaces is a breeze. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens while you clean, capturing all the particles that make you cough and sneeze. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like stairs and baseboards. It also comes with multiple attachments to target spots like curtains and upholstery. And at $64, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the cleaning device this year. Amazon Buy It! Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $64 (orig. $105.99); amazon.com The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed More than 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless stick vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling it a “great little vacuum.” One customer wrote, "I'm amazed at the suction power and the amount of dirt that it is picking up after vacuuming with my regular (fairly new) home vacuum." Another shopper was skeptical of the cordless tool, but after using it said, “This is the best cordless vacuum! I can vacuum every room in my entire house, upstairs and downstairs in less than 45 minutes on a single charge!” A third shopper explained that after their Dyson vacuum stopped working they were on the hunt for a new cordless device. “It’s just as good as my Dyson or even better. I like that you don’t need to hold the power trigger all the time.” They went on to add that the “battery life is great” for cleaning their 2,500 square foot home and finished off by saying, they’re never “going back to a Dyson again.” Head to Amazon now to snap up the Eioeir Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, while it’s 40 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20 I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert 100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now