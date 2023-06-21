Eerie 'Titanic' Scene Goes Viral During Search for Missing Vessel 'Titan'

After a 22-foot submersible was reported missing at sea near the remains of the Titanic on Sunday, a scene from James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic has resurfaced.

On Monday, an OceanGate submersible named the Titan vanished less than two hours into its descent to the Titanic wreckage with five people aboard. As the Coast Guard of Boston continues their desperate search and rescue mission, onlookers are reminded of the classic ‘90s movie Titanic.

Most remember the Titanic film for its classic Jack-and-Rose love arc, but what audiences may not remember is the film’s foreground.

Aboard the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, the film opens with researchers investigating the remains of the RMS Titanic from their submarine window. For some Twitter users, this opening feels a little too familiar with this week's news.

Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty

Twitter user Lucia Briones first tweeted the clip, in which researcher Brock Lovett says, “pressure on the side is three and a half tons per square inch. These windows are nine inches thick and if they go, it’s sayonara in two microseconds.”

Given the present state of the search for the missing Titan, people are finding this clip a tad eerie as it almost foreshadows the ongoing struggle.

At a press conference on Tuesday, United States Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick updated the public on the state of the case, saying the sub’s five passengers — who PEOPLE has confirmed are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and British billionaire Hamish Harding — had approximately 40 hours of oxygen left.

By now, that number has dwindled to less than 24 hours. OceanGate’s Titanic viewing experience reportedly ran participants a sum of $250,000 per seat.