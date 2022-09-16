Shopping Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried Last Month By Lindsey Metrus Updated on September 16, 2022 01:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Vacation/Phlur/Saie At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds —nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks. Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From a celebrity-owned creamy highlighter that feigns naturally glowing skin to a sunscreen that looks and feels just like whipped cream (it's insanely cool), here are our August faves. Our Top Picks The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser at Sephora Jump to Review Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum at Ulta Jump to Review Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter at Sephora Jump to Review Klorane Dry Shampoo with Flax at Amazon Jump to Review 111Skin Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Face Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum at Sephora Jump to Review Rye Beauty Brow Grooming Serum at Ryebeauty.com Jump to Review Jori Acne and Oil Control Primer at Joriskincare.com Jump to Review Phlur Missing Person Eau De Parfum at Amazon Jump to Review Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 at Vacation.inc Jump to Review The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser The Outset View On Sephora View On Theoutset.com "It's rare that a cleanser emerges as the MVP of a skincare line, but this one from Scarlett Johansson's The Outset is an anomaly. The gel micellar formula removes all traces of makeup, while also softening and hydrating skin with a botanical hyaluronic acid alternative. Plus, it has antioxidants and amino acids. I was so impressed with its performance that I want to try the brand's other products." — Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 150 mL | Skin type: All skin types | Vegan: Yes Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum Ellis Brooklyn View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Ellisbrooklyn.com "Like the fragrance version of a cashmere sweater, this deliciously sweet (but not sugary) scent has the perfect cozy-chic vibe for the cooler weather." — Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $105 Size: 50 mL | Key notes: Bourbon Vanilla Bean Extract, Upcycled Cocoa Shell, Frangipani | Vegan: Yes Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter Rose Inc View On Sephora View On Net-a-Porter "For me, a cream highlight needs to read more like natural luminescence as opposed to high-shine sparkle. I love a formula that beautifully melts into my foundation or tinted moisturizer and makes it appear as though I've been drinking eight glasses of water each day and getting a full night's sleep, et cetera, et cetera. And I can honestly say that I've found all of that and more in this cream highlight from Rosie Huntington Whiteley's brand, Rose Inc. Not only does it offer a lit-from-within glow thanks to shimmery mica, it also actually imparts hydration thanks to squalane and rose extract. This buttery highlight also gives off a diffused, soft-focus effect that actually makes my skin look better. For my fair skin with pink undertones, shade Opalescent has been perfect." — Lindsey Metrus, Commerce Director Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.17 oz | Shades: 5 | Vegan: Yes Klorane Volumizing Dry Shampoo with Flax Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta "Klorane is a brand that has perfected dry shampoo time and time again. This newer plant-based formula absorbs oil like a champ without leaving behind a white residue or that dreaded 'crispiness' some products do. And the volume level I'm able to achieve with this shampoo is no-nonsense — I almost like my hair more when it's a bit dirty yet zhuzhed with a few spritzes of this dry shampoo. I also love that the formula is a bit more natural than your typical offerings, which makes me feel more comfortable about regular use." — Lindsey Metrus, Commerce Director Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 3.2 oz | Item form: Aerosol | Vegan: No 111Skin Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Face Mask Violet Grey View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com "I brought these sheet masks home when I visited my mom recently and we were both blown away by the overnight results of this mask. First, the biocellulose material clings perfectly to the face without sliding which is a make-or-break factor in a sheet mask. It's also fortified with NAC Y2, a complex of active ingredients that protect against cellular damage, as well as licorice root to improve hyperpigmentation. The next morning, we were both marveling at how plump and radiant our skin looked despite a three-decade age difference. These are the real deal and, in my opinion, totally worth the hefty price tag." — Lindsey Metrus, Commerce Director Price at time of publish: $135 Quantity: 5-pack | Skin type: All skin types | Vegan: Not stated Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum View On Sephora View On Katesomerville.com "Skincare aficionado Kate Somerville has truly done it again with her latest launch, The HydraKate collection. Both the Recharging Serum and Recharging Water Cream mimic the effects of her L.A. Clinic's micro-channeling treatment thanks to Nobel prize-winning AquaPort Technology which increases skin hydration by over 81% in just 20 minutes. Initially, this claim seemed a bit steep to me, but I can honestly say that even after the first application of this creamy serum, I was shocked at how dewy and refreshed my perpetually dry skin looked. I've been using it for several weeks both morning and night and have noticed a marked difference in the overall texture and smoothness of my skin. What's also cool about this serum is the algae extract inside is actually activated by blue light to help combat photo and digital aging, which I certainly need considering how much time I spend in front of screens." — Lindsey Metrus, Commerce Director Rye Beauty Brow Grooming Serum Rye Beauty View On Ryebeauty.com "When it comes to brows, I am severely lacking in the arch department. And because any time I've tried to pump them up, the result has always felt very Groucho Marx (hey, every beauty editor has an artistic Achilles heel), I have taken to avoiding the area altogether. Then a friend suggested I get at the source - sparse brows - with this growth-promoting serum that has a light hold. Now, when I brush them up and out, it creates a soft look that goes with my understated aesthetic much better." — Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 7 mL | Vegan: Yes Jori Acne and Oil Control Primer Jori View On Joriskincare.com "'Your skin looks amazing' are the four words I love hearing most, especially after the skin journey I've had. (Accutane and you name it...) Lately I've experienced an uptick in the compliment, which I am crediting to this. It's a salicylic acid-packed primer that's lightweight (no, really, I layer a lot of products so this is key for me), and has a killer filter-like effect. Most importantly, my blemish count is way down." — Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $70 Size: 1.5 oz | Skin type: Acne-prone | Vegan: Not stated Phlur Missing Person Eau De Parfum Phlur View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Phlur.com "I own dozens (and dozens) of fragrances, but truthfully, only two truly suit me, and I have worn those almost exclusively (one in spring/summer and the other in fall/winter) for several years now. The minute I sniffed this, that all changed. With its ultra-musky but perfectly balanced aroma, Missing Person is the boyfriend-shirt of the fragrance world." — Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director Price at time of publish: $96 Size: 1.7 oz | Key notes: Skin Musk, Bergamot Nectar, Blonde Wood | Vegan: Yes Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Vacation View On Vacation.inc "This new SPF from Vacation lives up to its description of 'dessert for your skin.' The sunscreen is dispensed from a whipped cream-like canister in light, fluffy bursts that look like the real thing. Once swiped on, however, the foam quickly absorbs and melts into skin. It's so fun to use that it actually makes me want to continually reapply my SPF, a must for when I'm soaking up every last bit of late-summer sun. Plus, it's infused with the brand's signature (and slightly addicting) coconut-banana scent." —Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 4 oz | Vegan: Yes Chantecaille Anti-Aging Face Tint Chantecaille View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com "I've been using this Anti-Aging Face Tint from Chantecaille all summer, and it's truly one-of-a-kind. The gel-cream formula gives me an instant sun-kissed glow, but unlike other traditional self-tanners, it couldn't be easier to apply. I like to mix it with a skin tint for an all-over gleam, or dab a little on my cheekbones for a more targeted effect. It's also infused with botanicals that provide the smoothing benefits of an anti-aging serum, so I can skip a step or two in my morning routine. I swear my skin looks healthier every time I wear it." — Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor Price at time of publish: $77 Size: 1.06 oz | Skin type: All skin types | Vegan: Yes Mustela Multi-Purpose Balm Mustela View On Amazon View On Mustelausa.com View On Sweetcare.com "I used this balm for everything this summer — dry patches, bug bites, and even on my 16-month-old daughter's eczema. It's rich formula absorbs well into the skin and it doesn't leave a sticky residue behind. I already know it will be my MVP for dry, cracked hands this winter." — Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Editor Price at time of publish: $15.99 Size: 2.53 oz | Skin type: Sensitive, eczematic skin | Vegan: Yes Kopari Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream Kopari View On Nordstrom View On Ulta "I've long been a fan of Kopari's best-selling Cocount Melt Moisturizer, so when the brand launched a new face cream, I was first in line to test it out. The hero ingredient? Hyaluronic acid, which offers intense hydration."The texture is lightweight, but the cream is so moisturizing and leaves dehydrated skin feeling nourished and dewy throughout the day. (Don't forget to layer with an SPF if you're applying it in the AM!)" — Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Editor Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 2.1 oz | Skin type: Balanced and dry skin | Vegan: Yes NuFace NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Mynuface.com "Pros will tell you it's important to exercise your face. Enter the world of microcurrent tools. If you’ve been debating on splurging on the NuFACE, this new kit might be the push you need. It connects to an app, the perfect tool for newbies to the microcurrent scene. The app offers step-by-step tutorials, gives reminders on when to use the tool and even tracks your progress. I've been using this set for about a month and noticed that my face feels slightly more contoured. The kit also comes with the brands hydrating aqua gel and firming and brightening serum to round out the spa-like skincare system." — Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Editor Price at time of publish: $135 Product dimensions: 2 x 1.5 x 1 inches; 1.6 oz | Skin type: All skin types, especially mature skin | Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer battery required Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Sephora View On Sephora "This product has been a lifesaver this summer as the sun can dry out my lips and make my skin feel super dehydrated. I've been religiously using this product in both the "Secondary" and "Neutral" shades and I'm equally obsessed with both. Secondary is perfect for that buildable tint that gives my lips a bit of color on days when I'm wearing little to no makeup, whereas Neutral is my go-to for tint-free nourishment. I'll use it as a topper on top of my lip balm or lip liner for a more comfortable alternative to lip gloss. I also adore applying it like a mask before going to bed — I always wake up to my lips being perfectly soft!" — Alyssa Brascia, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.25 oz | Shades: 4 | Vegan: Yes Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora "I feel like everyone who's into beauty and has TikTok downloaded on their phone knows about this famous Kosas concealer, but I bought it this summer and have been using it to death ever since. I absolutely love the way it seamlessly blends out with a Beautyblender and is easily buildable should you need the extra coverage. The best part, though, is the variety of shades and undertones. I always felt like my NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer was a touch too warm for me, even though it was one of the palest shades, and Kosas's range of olive undertone options provided me with the absolute perfect shade that both brightens my under-eyes and still looks like my skin. I can't say enough good things about this concealer — it's worth every penny!" — Alyssa Brascia, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 1.13 oz | Shades: 28 | Vegan: Yes Hailey Bieber Just Revealed Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Includes This Lightweight and Hydrating Concealer Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops 5 Byrdie/Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora "I knew I had to jump at the chance to try these after writing a roundup of the best self-tanning drops. When I was very kindly gifted them, I started to use them right away by adding about 4 drops to my nightly moisturizer (and washed my hands right after - I made the mistake of not doing that too many times) and woke up to the most natural glow. It really does absorb into your skin seamlessly, it didn't even transfer onto my white towel when I washed my face with cleanser the next morning. I can see how you could apply these with moisturizer in the morning and immediately apply makeup on top, as the tan will still develop underneath (something I read about on their site but was skeptical about until trying for myself). These are going to become an every-other-night staple!" — Alyssa Brascia, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $30.40 Size: 1 oz Skin type: Balanced | Vegan: Yes Nudestix Nudefix Cream Concealer Nudestix View On Ulta View On Nudestix.com "As someone with both incredibly dry and acne-prone skin (thanks, genetics!), I’m very picky about my concealers. This is by far the creamiest, most natural looking concealer I’ve ever tried — and trust me, I’ve tried a lot of concealers. This color-correcting formula blends seamlessly with just a few gentle taps of the ring finger, and sheers out to a nearly undetectable, glow-y finish that can be layered for more coverage minus the cake. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and even lasts through my steamy summer bike commute." — Cai Cramer, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.34 oz | Shades: 13 | Vegan: Yes Henne Organics Luxury Lip Tint Henne Organics View On Amazon View On Henneorganics.com "The small inner pocket of my purse is a competitive spot for lip products — only the best of the best make it past the bouncer (me). This creamy, tinted balm from Henné Organics hits every mark. The stick-formula is as hydrating as a heavy-duty lip treatment while still feeling incredibly lightweight on delicate lip skin. The color payoff is sheer, glossy, and buildable. And, perhaps best of all: it doesn't leave any of the dreaded color-bunching crustiness that often accompanies creamy lip products. Needless to say, this sleek tube will reign supreme in my inner purse pocket for the foreseeable future." — Cai Cramer, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $19.95 Size: 0.81 oz | Shades: 8 | Vegan: No K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On K18hair.com "I tested the entire K18 line, and I absolutely love it, especially the mask. I add just a few pumps to my ends and roots after shampooing in the shower and my hair feels so healthy when it dries. The mask also keeps my color-treated hair feeling soft and helps lift buildup from the dye." — Madison Yauger, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $67.50 Size: 1.7 oz | Hair type: Damaged | Vegan: Yes Rihanna’s Hairstylist Calls K18 Hair Products a 'Game Changer' Saie Dew Blush Saie View On Sephora View On Saiehello.com "I recently discovered the Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush and I absolutely love the soft tint it adds to my face. It applies so easily with a Beautyblender, and adds just a little warmth (I love the shade 'Peachy'!) on my cheeks." — Madison Yauger, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 3.2 oz | Shades: 6 | Vegan: Yes Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil View On Credo Beauty View On Jonesroadbeauty.com "Some days I just don't feel like putting on makeup, and this face pencil is the perfect touchup product for small blemishes and under-eye darkness. Some days I just don't feel like putting on makeup, and this face pencil is the perfect touchup product for small blemishes and under-eye darkness. You literally draw on a dot or small line like a real pencil and just blend it in with your fingers. It's so light, you barely notice it's there, but it provides just enough coverage on blemishes for a flawless 'no-makeup' look." — Madison Yauger, Commerce Staff Writer Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 0.1 oz | Shades: 25 | Vegan: No