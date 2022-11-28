New Year's Resolutions may seem impossible to keep, but maybe that's because they don't come with fun reasons to go shopping. So we combined the best of intentions (we're going to finally wear sunscreen! We're going to actually do our hair once in a while!) with the best product picks to encourage us to actually follow through. Here is what our style and beauty team swears to improve ... just as soon as the calendar turns to 2023.

Resolution: To Be More High-Tech Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: I’m ashamed to admit that despite having the equivalent of an all-access pass to every beauty product out there, including all the fancy gadgets you see on the 'gram, my skincare routine is pretty low-fi. My goal this year is to use something — anything! — that requires charging, because I’m not 25 anymore (or even close to it) and there’s no moisturizer in the world that’s powerful enough to tackle my fine lines, loss of volume and uneven skin tone. I selected the SolaWave wand because it has all the trendy bells and whistles in one sleek tool (red light therapy, microcurrent, facial massage and therapeutic heat) and gets non-spon rave reviews from tons of celebs. Cheers to my glowing future face!

SolaWave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit Solawave View On Solawave.co

Resolution: To Care for My Skin from Within Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant: One thing I’ve learned this year is this: Your skin is a reflection of what’s going on inside. Thanks to the dermatologists and skincare experts I’ve met, I’ve truly come to learn that going beyond the surface and making tweaks in your lifestyle can go a long way within your skincare routine – like actually getting enough sleep to combat the dark circles under my eyes. In 2023, I’ll be prioritizing my beauty sleep with the Dr. Whitney Bowe Night Mode Restorative Sleep + Skin Capsules, supplements that generate skin benefits through rest with its calming ingredients. Dr. Whitney Bowe Restorative Sleep + Skin Capsules Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty View On Drwhitneybowebeauty.com

Resolution: To Splurge When Necessary Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Through my job, I’ve gotten to sample plenty of really fun high-end beauty products, but when it comes to buying things on my own, I’m more likely to go for the drugstore dupe. In the past year or so, though, I’ve realized that some things are just worth the splurge. If a product is effective, efficient and makes something as routine as skincare feel luxurious, I’m all-in on spending a little more for that end-of-day pick-me-up (like my beloved Sunday Riley face oil) or a matte lipstick that truly never flakes (love you, Gucci). Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil 4.6 Sephora View On Dermstore View On Sephora View On Ulta

Resolution: To Get Toned Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: I dread all forms of exercise, but 2023 is the year I am committing to it from head to toe. For my face, that involves incorporating massage into my skincare routine to firm, lift and smooth my skin. I have amassed a handful of tools to do this, but I find this depuffing roller from celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech most intuitive (if you're stumped, though, Czech posted a how-to video on her website). Though it can be used on dry skin, I apply a thin layer of a hyaluronic acid serum then glide the naturally cooling aluminum over my face to boost circulation and sculpt from the neck up. Joanna Czech Facial Massager NET-A-PORTER View On Net-a-Porter

Resolution: To Style My Hair More Brittany Talarico, Deputy Style Director: I gave up heat styling during the pandemic, and my hair health really improved. But now that we are back in the office, my straight, air-dried strands aren’t going to cut it. That’s why I’m vowing to reintroduce heat styling two days a week, and the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is going to be the tool that saves me. I’ve watched enough TikTok tutorials to know that this product is worth the hype — and hefty price tag. Unlike most styling tools that use extreme temperatures, the Airwap styles hair from wet to dry using airflow, not extreme heat, for healthier looking hair. It also comes with two barrels that self-wrap hair in both directions for voluminous curls or softer beach waves. I love a product that pulls double duty. Plus, this investment will also save me trips to the salon for blowouts. Dyson Airwrap Styler 4.8 Dyson View On Amazon View On Dyson.com View On Neiman Marcus

Resolution: To Actually Use Sun Protection Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I’ve always struggled to use SPF on my face because of my sensitive skin. It seemed like no matter what I’d put on, I hated how it felt. I always tried to use a separate SPF and foundation on my face, and I’m at the point where I’m realizing that’s just not right for me. True Botanicals makes skincare products that my skin actually loves and doesn’t feel suffocated by, so I’m looking forward to using the tinted SPF to get everything I need in one product. The SPF 30 will protect my face from the sun, but the fact that it’s tinted means I can still get the coverage I’m looking for. True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint SPF Nordstrom View On Nordstrom