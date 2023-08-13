Ed Sheeran Works Shift at Lego Store in Minnesota, Sings 'Lego House' to Fans

Ed Sheeran did a little kidding around on Saturday.

The "Shape of You" singer, 32, made a surprise appearance at the Lego store in Minnesota's Mall of America on Saturday, working a shift as a "brick specialist" and helping young customers shop for the colorful building toys. In a video posted on his Instagram, he could be seen handing out boxed Lego sets, signing autographs and posing for photos with some star-struck kids.

"Right, I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on," he explained in the clip, as the camera panned to show him wearing a bright yellow apron — pinned with an "Ed" name tag — and a Lego graphic T-shirt. "I'm going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play 'Lego House.'"

The musician later stepped out into the mall to serenade a large crowd of fans who had gathered, performing an acoustic rendition of his hit "Lego House."



"That was super fun," he said after the performance, teasing a special surprise for those attending his concert later that night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. "I've got a bunch of these 'Autumn Is Coming' minifigures and I'm going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit."

Sheeran's ongoing + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour has seen the "Bad Habits" crooner popping up in all sorts of unexpected places to make surprise appearances. Last month, the father of two — he and his wife Cherry Seaborn share daughters Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 15 months — got behind the counter at Chicago hotdog stand The Wieners Circle.

In July, Ed Sheeran worked behind the counter of a hotdog stand in Chicago. twitter

The eatery, known for its loud, rude treatment of customers, had the Grammy winner serving up its Chicago-style hotdogs. Despite his celebrity status, the staff didn't give Sheeran a pass on their brash behavior. A video the British recording artist shared on his Instagram showed employees hurling insults at him, with one worker announcing, “We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf----er Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f---ing hot dog.”

Earlier in July, Sheeran surprised a group of young musicians by showing up at their recital. The singer-songwriter stopped by the Tobin Community Center in Boston to perform with members of the Boston Music Project Youth Group ahead of his show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a video from his visit. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

After jamming for a bit, Sheeran switched gears and plugged in his acoustic guitar to perform one of his own hits. "I heard you love ‘Eyes Closed,’” he said to the kids before the video cut to him performing his latest single with the youth group as musical accompaniment.

The clip ended with Sheeran telling the camera, “That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time, it’s great. Off to the second Gillette show, and I'll see you there.”

