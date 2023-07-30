Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'

The singer stopped by the iconic restaurant hours before performing at Soldier Field — and breaking its all-time attendance record

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on July 30, 2023
Published on July 30, 2023 06:29PM EDT
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran at The Wieners Circle in Chicago, where he served hot dogs before performing at Soldier Field on July 29. Photo:

twitter

Ed Sheeran visited an iconic Chicago restaurant where employees are encouraged to think out loud... and be rude about it.

The British singer-songwriter, 32, who has visited several local restaurants as he travels the United States for his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour, got behind the counter at Chicago hotdog stand The Wieners Circle on Saturday.

The iconic restaurant, an attraction known for its loud, rude treatment of customers, let Sheeran serve Chicago-style hot dogs. Despite throngs of screaming fans, it was business more or less as usual — and the “Thinking Out Loud” singer was not exempt from the employees’ jabs.

Footage the musician shared on Instagram shows a stand employee announcing, “We’re gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf----er Wiener’s Circle and I’m gonna teach that wanker how to make a f---ing hot dog.”

In the profanity-laden video, the same worker debuts Sheeran to screaming fans, who she also tells to “shut the f--- up” and “shove [a hotdog] up your a--.”

As the “Perfect” singer hands out hot dogs, the employees hurl insults at him and the throngs of fans clamoring for a chance to meet him — and Sheeran cannot seem to stop smiling and laughing.

“Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today,” he wrote alongside the video.

He continued, “This place is legendary [in] Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

The attraction itself announced Sheeran’s arrival with a wiener-related pun, tweeting a photo of the stand’s sign, which read: “Do you want Edchup with that?”

Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran serving Chicago-style hot dogs to fans at The Weiners Circle.

twitter

“Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn,” the restaurant wrote in another tweet alongside a photo of Ed smiling behind the counter. “He’s way too proper and friendly.”

In another tweet, The Wieners Circle shared an aerial view of the huge crowd that Sheeran’s appearance spawned outside of the stand, captioned, “Yesterday was wild when ⁦@edsheeran⁩ showed up for his shift.”

On Sunday, the singer reflected on his weekend in Chicago, writing, “Broke the attendance record at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend, played a subtract show to a pin drop silence crowd, got shouted at serving hotdogs, and got a new tattoo.”

The singer ended the post on a cryptic note, writing, “Autumn is coming, tell a friend x.”

Over the weekend, Sheeran played shows at both The Chicago Theatre and Soldier Field, where, as he wrote in his Instagram post, he broke the all-time attendance record.

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight,” he told the crowd, according to a tweet from the iconic Illinois venue. “This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 73,000 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.”

