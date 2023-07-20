Ed Sheeran to Perform at Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons — and Fans Can Win Tickets!

The intimate show will take place on Aug. 14 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York

By Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Published on July 20, 2023
Ed Sheeran is gearing up for a special night with his fans in the Hamptons.

Earlier this week, SiriusXM announced that the "Eyes Closed" singer, 32, will put on an exclusive concert for fans at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Aug. 14.

"We couldn't be more excited that Ed Sheeran, one of the top artists in the world, will step away from his tour playing stadiums to present an intimate show for SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, a truly iconic venue," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM in a press release. "This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the lucky fans in attendance and to our listeners nationwide.”

To attend the intimate event, fans must be a SiriusXM subscriber or participate in the trivia game and solve clues to enter for a chance to win a trip to the show.

Find more information on how to play here

At the event, Sheeran will perform songs off his latest studio album Subtract. Previous headliners for the show include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, The Killers and Mumford & Sons. 

For fans who miss the show, it will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Sept. 1 and will be available on the SXM App. It will also air across multiple Sirius XM music channels like The PulseThe 10s Spot and select songs on TikTok Radio.

Sheeran is currently touring the country in support of Subtract before he wraps on Sept. 24 in Inglewood, California.

Since he's started touring, he's made a few surprise appearances for live audiences. Earlier this week, he shocked audience members at Blue Note jazz club in New York City when he took the stage for an impromptu performance with Frédéric Yonnet.

Sheeran played hits like “Shape of You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband" and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Yonnet, a longtime friend and collaborator.

"Grateful for Ed Sheeran gracing the Blue Note stage with a magical surprise impromptu performance with incredible harmonica master Frédéric Yonnet," the jazz club wrote on Instagram.

Adding, "You never know who’s going to show up at Blue Note! 💙"

On Saturday, Sheeran welcomed Eminem at his show in Detroit to perform a cover of his hits "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

"I wondered if I can play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight," Sheeran first asked cheering fans at Ford Field, as seen in various videos from the moment shared on social media. "I think you know it. We rehearsed it today — see how it goes."

