Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Fans with Backstreet Boys and One Direction Karaoke

The "Eyes Closed" singer shocked fans when he delivered an impromptu set at Santa's Pub

Published on July 24, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performing in April 2023 in Louisiana. Photo:

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran gave Nashville fans quite the surprise this weekend.

After performing his International Mathematic Tour at the city's Nissan Stadium Saturday night, the "Eyes Closed" singer, 32, wasn't ready to call it a night just yet.

Instead, he decided to do visit Santa's Pub, a karaoke bar that he used to frequent when he lived in Nashville a decade ago.

In a video Sheeran posted to Instagram, he can be seen delivering an impassioned rendition of Backstreet Boys' 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" with the crowd. 

"Let's get f---ing lit," he told the crowd while jumping up and down.

The video then cuts to Sheeran talking about his history with the venue.

"When I lived in Nashville in 2013 I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa’s. It only does $1 PBR [beer] and it does karaoke, and it’s the best," he says.

The "Bad Habits" musician then showed off a custom T-shirt that Santa's Pub made featuring the singer.

"[The owner]’s made a T-shirt with my face on it and we’re going there tonight," he added.

While at the bar, Sheeran was seen handing out T-shirts to patrons, before leading the crowd in a rendition of his 2014 love song "Thinking Out Loud" alongside a pair of newlyweds.

As the bride and groom twirled, Sheeran asked the crowd, "Will you make some noise for the happy couple?"

During his night on the town, the crooner also covered One Direction's 2011 classic "What Makes You Beautiful," which a fan shared to TikTok.

During his most recent tour, Sheeran has made a few surprise appearances for live audiences. Last week, he shocked a crowd at Blue Note jazz club in New York City when he did an impromptu set with Frédéric Yonnet.

Sheeran performed tracks like “Shape of You,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” Nina Simone’s “Be My Husband" and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Yonnet, a longtime friend and collaborator.

"Grateful for Ed Sheeran gracing the Blue Note stage with a magical surprise impromptu performance with incredible harmonica master Frédéric Yonnet," the jazz club wrote on Instagram.

Adding, "You never know who’s going to show up at Blue Note! 💙"

Ed Sheeran and Eminem perform onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall
Ed Sheeran and Eminem at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in November 2022.

Kevin Kane/Getty

Just a few days earlier, Sheeran also welcomed Eminem on stage in Detroit to sing hits "Lose Yourself" and "Stan."

"I wondered if I can play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight," Sheeran first asked cheering fans at Ford Field, as seen in various videos from the moment shared on social media. "I think you know it. We rehearsed it today — see how it goes."

