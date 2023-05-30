Ed Sheeran Plays Bartender During Surprise Appearance at Atlanta Brewery: 'Beers on Me!'

Just call him Ed Beeran!

“Eyes Closed” singer Ed Sheeran, 32, made a surprise appearance at an Atlanta brewery on Saturday, where he poured pints and sang a few tunes hours before his headlining stadium show.

The British star shared video to Instagram that showed him stopping by SweetWater Brewing Company the same day he was set to play Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"So I’m in Atlanta and I've been told that there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm gonna go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks," he said in the clip. "Beers on me."

After a short tour of the facilities, where he checked out a beer made of hemp and a canning line, Sheeran hopped behind the bar to serve the starstruck customers.

He then headed outside to the beer garden for a short acoustic set, during which he played "Eyes Closed" and "Perfect."

"For one hour, drinks are on me," he told the crowd. "Enjoy the free beers!"

SweetWater later shared photos of Sheeran hanging out at the brewery, writing: "We couldn't think of a better way to get the holiday weekend started than with some hops and harmonies with Ed!"

Later that night, Sheeran played for a crowd of 76,000 people at Mercedes Benz Stadium, setting a new attendance record for a concert, according to the venue.

The four-time Grammy winner is fresh off the release of his sixth album - (pronounced Subtract), which focuses largely on his grief following the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards, and the fear that came with wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis in February 2022.

He and Seaborn kicked off their Memorial Day Weekend in New York City on Thursday, where they were spotted attending Hozier's concert at Bowery Ballroom.