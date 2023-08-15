Ed Sheeran Says He and Taylor Swift Have Not Re-Recorded 'End Game' Yet

The song appeared on Swift's 2017 album 'Reputation' and also featured rapper Future

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
Published on August 15, 2023 08:21PM EDT
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ed Sheeran still has not got the call from Taylor Swift to record a new take on "End Game," the song they recorded together for Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

During a stop on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM Monday, the host asked Sheeran, 32, if he and Swift, 33, recorded a new version of "End Game" yet. "No, I haven't. No. No," the "Eyes Closed" singer told Cohen, 55. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

The topic came up after Cohen asked Sheeran if he was checking out Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, which are coincidentally going on at the same time as Sheeran's Subtract Tour

"I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them," Sheeran explained. "And everyone's got a different show, so, uh, so yeah. I mean, but we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

Swift's Eras Tour reaches Sheeran's native U.K. in June 2024, with stops planned for Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London. 

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty

"End Game" was co-written by Swift, Sheeran, and rapper Future, who also appeared on the original recording. It was the third single from Reputation, which Swift has not re-recorded yet. She plans to release 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recording of her 2014 album, on Oct. 27. 

Sheeran did join Swift when she re-recorded their Red duet, "Everything Has Changed," in 2021. Red (Taylor's Version) also featured another collaboration, "Run." He served as the opening act for Swift's 2013-2014 North American tour.

Sheeran picked Aaron Dessner to produce his latest album, - (pronounced Subtract), after The National musician, 47, produced Swift's albums folklore and evermore. Ahead of the album's release, Sheeran thanked Swift for introducing him to Dessner.

"So in 2021, I got a message from @taylorswift to link me up with @aarondessner. She thought he and I would make something great together," Sheeran wrote in an Instagram caption. "I have to be honest I was a bit reticent to work with him that soon after folklore and evermore because I felt that was Taylors thing and they had both been done so perfectly. But we met for dinner, chatted about life and music, and he promised to send me some instrumentals for me to write over whenever inspiration hit."

-- Pictured: Ed Sheeran on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Swift and Sheeran's friendship goes beyond music. In May, Sheeran told Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 that he feels Swift is "one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at."

"I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about," Sheeran told Lowe. "I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well because you're actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it."

"That has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you," Sheeran added. "She's basically in the same sphere." 

