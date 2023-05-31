Nothing screams nostalgia like an Ed Sheeran song.

On Wednesday, Sheeran released his newest single "A Beautiful Game" for the season finale of the fan-favorite show Ted Lasso.

"Though we've not reached the end/We should take some time apart/Leave here with no regrets/Knowing we gave our all," Sheeran, 32, sings. "Oh, I cannot pretend/That this won't break our hearts/But we will meet again."

Sheeran announced "A Beautiful Game" one day before the finale was set to air — and he revealed he had been working on it for quite some time.

Ed Sheeran. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"I recorded bits of it whilst on tour using crowds from the stadiums that I've been playing, and I’m super, super, super proud of it," Sheeran said in a Tuesday Instagram video. "I love the show. I've loved working on this song. I hope you enjoy it — just a bit of fun. Football!"

Ted Lasso premiered in August 2020 and has given viewers humor and comfort all at once in its three seasons. Since its premiere, Jason Sudeikis — who plays Ted Lasso himself — has won 11 Emmys Awards for the role.

While there is still no word for season 4 of the series, executive producer and Sudeikis' costar Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent in the show) teased in June what fans could expect of the potential Ted Lasso expansion — even putting forth pitches for what a season 4 could look like, should there be one. However, he also previously suggested that the third season was written as the show's last.

Meanwhile, Sheeran's release comes weeks after he dropped his latest album Subtract.

Over the weekend, the "Eyes Closed" singer also made a surprise appearance at an Atlanta brewery, where he poured pints and sang a few tunes before his headlining show.

The British star shared video to Instagram that showed him stopping by SweetWater Brewing Company the same day he was set to play Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"So I’m in Atlanta and I've been told that there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta so I'm gonna go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks," he said in the clip. "Beers on me."

After a short tour of the facilities, where he checked out a beer made of hemp and a canning line, Sheeran hopped behind the bar to serve the starstruck customers.