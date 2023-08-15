Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons

The stars — and fans — aligned for Ed Sheeran!

The musician, 32, performed an exclusive concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, for SiriusXM on Monday, which PEOPLE attended, where subscribers and VIP spectators alike got to watch the star cruise through his vast catalog of hits.

Alongside fans, some of whom waited in line for hours to get as close as possible to Sheeran, various celebrities also attended the nighttime event, such as Billy Joel, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Mayer, Brooke Shields, Jon Bon Jovi, Andy Cohen and Anjelica Huston.

Andy Cohen, Billy Joel and John Mayer on Aug. 14, 2023 in the Hamptons. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Paul McCartney and daughter Stella were also in attendance, as were Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, plus Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan.

Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Howard and Beth Stern with Billy and Alexis Joel in the Hamptons on Aug. 14, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sheeran took the stage in a plain white T-shirt and black shorts, and kicked off his performance by playing "I'm a Mess," a track from his second studio album Multiply, which was released in 2014.

He then sang popular track "Shivers" from his most recent album, 2021's Equals, before taking fans on a stroll down memory lane by performing his first major hit "A Team," which helped him launch into superstardom.

Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sheeran — who is currently touring the country in support of Subtract before he wraps on Sept. 24 in Inglewood, California — later performed various songs from his music catalog, including "Don’t," "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," "Shape of You" and "Bad Habits."

The father of two closed out his hour-long performance with a rousing mashup of his debut album track "Parting Glass" and "Afterglow," a song he released in 2020 that marked his first single in more than 18 months at the time.

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi on Aug. 14, 2023 in the Hamptons. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sheeran's exclusive concert is scheduled to air on SiriusXM’s The Ed Sheeran Channel on Wednesday at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST.

It will later re-air throughout the week, and the show will also air on SiriusXM Hits 1.

Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen in Amagansett, New York on Aug. 14, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

SiriusXM’s The Ed Sheeran Channel launches Wednesday and will run through Aug. 21 on the SXM App and on channel 104.

The channel will feature the artist’s "beloved chart-toppers, exclusive commentary, and live performances," according to a press release.

